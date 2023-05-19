WENATCHEE — On May 9-10 U.S. Ski and Snowboard announced their 2023-24 Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski and Cross-Country Ski Teams. Two locals were tapped to make the development teams, or D-Teams.

After taking second at the NorAm super-G races and qualifying for the 2023 U.S. Alpine Junior World Ski Championship Team and the FIS Alpine Junior World Ski Championship and eventually taking third overall as a junior at the U.S. Alpine National Championships this year, Wenatchee’s own, Tatum Grosdidier, became one of three new faces to join a total of seven women on the 2023-24 Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski D-Team.



