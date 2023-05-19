WENATCHEE — On May 9-10 U.S. Ski and Snowboard announced their 2023-24 Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski and Cross-Country Ski Teams. Two locals were tapped to make the development teams, or D-Teams.
After taking second at the NorAm super-G races and qualifying for the 2023 U.S. Alpine Junior World Ski Championship Team and the FIS Alpine Junior World Ski Championship and eventually taking third overall as a junior at the U.S. Alpine National Championships this year, Wenatchee’s own, Tatum Grosdidier, became one of three new faces to join a total of seven women on the 2023-24 Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski D-Team.
Fifty-five athletes, men and women, make up the A, B, C and D teams that qualified based on selection criteria used to evaluate each skier’s seasonal performance.
She wasn’t the only one to make the cut. Leavenworth’s Derek “Buster” Richardson made the 2023-24 Stifel U.S. Cross-Country Ski D-Team after winning the gold medal at the USSA Cross-Country Ski Junior National Championships in March.
He skis for Alaska Pacific University in Anchorage and also represented the USA at the FIS World Junior Ski Championships. He is one of five new athletes to join the roster out of 23 total. He qualified based on selection criteria used to evaluate each skier’s seasonal performance.
