Gonzaga won't be represented in the green room at Thursday's NBA draft and it's likely there won't be a Zag selected in the first round for the first time since 2020.

Julian Strawther may have to wait a little longer to hear his name called than his former teammates — No. 2 overall Chet Holmgren and No. 31 Andrew Nembhard in 2022; No. 5 Jalen Suggs and No. 15 Corey Kispert in 2021 — but there's plenty of intrigue about potential landing spots for the sharpshooting wing when the draft unfolds at 5 p.m. Pacific at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.



___ (c)2023 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.