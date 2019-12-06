CASHMERE — Time really does fly when you’re having fun. And certainly watching Cashmere girls’ basketball has been fun these past three years with one of the best players in the country in Hailey Van Lith, who has announced she will play for Louisville next season.
The Bulldogs have run over the Caribou Trail League with 41 straight league victories. They have finished second in state twice and third last year. But that state title is still out there.
Head Coach Brent Darnell feels Van Lith has had some great players around her over the years. Seniors Grace Erdmann (6-1) and Grace Hammond (5-4), like Van Lith, have been playing varsity since they were freshmen.
“Two very talented, hardworking kids that know our system pretty well. They are extremely competitive too. Above anything else talent-wise, we have kids that work really hard and are coachable. That’s a plus, having those girls with Hailey that have that experience and state tournament experience too,” Darnell said.
Sophomore Riley Johnson (5-9) has come a long way since last season, Darnell said. She has put in the extra time to get better. She’s stronger and faster and knows the system better. Darnell said she was a big part of their success last year.
Some players are coming back after being injured last year, junior Jalynn Darnell (5-5) and junior Millie Brunner (6-0). Darnell said they are back after playing varsity as freshmen. They’ve been in the system for three years and understand expectations.
Darnell said, most importantly, they have team chemistry.
“Every coach knows how important that is. I’ve read tons of books. We’ve had all kinds of teams and done all kinds of different things. Team chemistry is a tough one to control and win over,” he said. “I honestly don’t know how you get it, I just know when you have it. We got it.”
Van Lith (5-9) has gotten better every year, he said, more athletic, stronger, more explosive. She is always improving her game skill-wise.
She always has another tool in her tool bag.
“More than anything, what I’ve seen from Hailey this summer and this year is her understanding of the game and when to take over a game and when to share the ball and get other people involved. Trusting her teammates. Every year she gets better at that,” Darnell said.
If Cashmere is going to have a chance at success this year, more players than just Hailey are going to have to step up, he said. There is a solid bench with junior Peyton Brown (5-6), junior Gabby Terrell-Lewis (5-2), senior Ali Ball (5-7) and junior Hailey Larson (5-7).
There is no added pressure this season trying to win a championship, Darnell said, because they have that pressure every year.
“I think we like it because it makes your heart beat fast. It makes you care about the game. That’s a good thing for us. When you get to the state tournament, there are 3,000 people watching the game,” he said. “It’s loud and there is a lot of pressure. If you’re not ready for that, it will eat you up. Our girls are accustomed to that. We want to win, no doubt. Unfortunately, only one team wins at the end.”
Cashmere has come close with two narrow losses in state championship games. Just getting back to there is going to be tough. Darnell said the state 1A division is loaded with teams that could compete for a 4A championship, Lyden Christian, Kings, LaSalle, Warden, and Freeman.
Darnell feels the Caribou Trail League will be tough this year.
“Everybody wants to beat us bad. Our last league loss was back in 2016 against Chelan, double-overtime loss by one point. We’ve won 41 straight league games. What a motivation it is to give Cashmere its first loss,” he said.
The Bulldogs start their 2019-20 campaign at home Saturday night against defending state champion LaSalle. The Lightning defeated Cashmere twice last year, once in the regular season and in the state semifinals.
Darnell said they are well-coached and very athletic.
“They graduated some good players but they had a deep, deep bench last year. They come at you in waves. I expect a great game on both sides of the ball,” Darnell said. “It’s two teams that like to play defense and two teams that like to get up and down the floor. We’re similar in a lot ways. It’s going to be a fun game. What a great game right out of the gate to play a team that went undefeated last year and won the state championship.”
Most of all this year is the final season for one of the best players in the history of the Wenatchee Valley. Darnell said Van Lith is a dynamic player who can flip a switch like not many players can.
Off the court, she is your typical goofy, giggly teenager, just fun to be around.
“For our team, program, and community, Hailey has brought out the best in us. She’s been one of the most transcendent basketball players to ever come through this valley. Our games have been packed with people that want to come to watch her. That has been fun,” Darnell said. “It’s been a wild ride. We’ll never replace the basketball player but the kid too. She’s been a great kid to coach. It’s gone by so fast.”