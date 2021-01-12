LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville women’s basketball freshman guard and former Cashmere star Hailey Van Lith was named Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Freshman of the Week for the second time Monday afternoon.
Van Lith, who helped lead the No. 2 Cardinals to a trio of wins over UT Martin, Virginia Tech and Clemson last week, also earned the recognition following the first week of the season.
In three games, she averaged 11.3 points, 7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting 10-for-10 from the charity stripe and 11-for-27 from the field.
Van Lith scored 12 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out three assists in the Cardinals 96-61 win over UT Martin last Tuesday. She then followed that up with 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals Thursday in a 71-67 road win over Virginia Tech before closing out the week with seven points, nine rebounds, one assist and two steals in Louisville's 70-45 win over Clemson Sunday.
Van Lith, who is averaging 12.6 points and 6.6 boards per game, has started all 10 games for the Cardinals and continues to log heavy minutes — about 30 per game. She’s shooting 44% from the field and 89% from the free-throw line.
The Cardinals have a pair of home games this week, Thursday against Boston College and Sunday against No. 3 North Carolina State.
For Cashmere fans who want to watch Hailey, Sunday’s tilt against NC State will be broadcast on ESPN at noon Pacific Time.