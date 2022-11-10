MLB: NLDS-Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants

Former San Francisco Giants player Barry Bonds in 2021

 Neville E. Guard/Reuters

Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, whose legacies were tainted by allegations of steroid use, were given another chance at making the Baseball Hall of Fame after being among the eight players named on Monday to the Contemporary Baseball Era player ballot.

Any candidate who receives votes on 75% of the ballots cast by the 16-member Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee on Dec. 4 will earn election to the Hall of Fame in 2023.



