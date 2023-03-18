PEORIA, Ariz. — With the pool play round of the World Baseball Classic coming to an end late Wednesday/early Thursday, the Mariners began welcoming players who were participating in the event for non-advancing teams back to camp.

On Thursday morning, reliever Matt Brash, who pitched for Canada, and catcher Harry Ford, who hit a pair of homers for Great Britain, were back in the clubhouse.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?