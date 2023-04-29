DENVER — Just as Jeffrey Jones Sr. finished describing how uncontroversial wearing a Kraken jersey around downtown Denver had been, an Avalanche fan came down the staircase at Brooklyn's, a sports bar that shares a parking lot with Ball Arena, and spotted him.

"Boooo! Booooo! Boooooo!"



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?