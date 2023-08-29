GREEN BAY, Wis. — Once the Seahawks touched down in Seattle following Saturday's 19-15 loss against Green Bay in the preseason finale, the decisions began on who to cut and who to keep.

The Seahawks, like every other NFL team, must pare their 90-man training-camp roster to 53 by Tuesday at 1 p.m.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.