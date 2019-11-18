The Huskies are back this week.
And, by extension, so is Chris Petersen's press conferences.
"We've had a good couple weeks. Now it's time to get back into game week. It's been interesting having these late byes where you play and get all geared up and then you get a bye, and then you get geared up, you play, and then you have another bye. So it's good for our guys to get rested up and more dialed into school, but it's exciting to be back to game week. That's what I've got for ya."
On why has it been a consistent struggle on third down this year:
"Execution. It comes down to, as it always does. A little bit is how we sequence plays as well. We know we've got two plays and sometimes that changes things and get it close to fourth and short and try and convert there, but bottom line it just comes down to consistency and execution."
On the aspects of individual production Petersen would most like to see going forward:
"I think on offense it's as basic as scoring some more points. I think it always feels like, are we improving? Are we playing how we're capable of playing? Do we have more to us? I felt like when we played Oregon and Utah, on offense we played at a pretty decent level. But I think we all kind of felt like we had another touchdown in us. We needed another touchdown. In the fourth quarter we didn't produce. I think those are the things you always feel like. That's what I feel after games. Coming off the field do you feel like you're playing toward your capabilities? Or do you feel like there's too many inconsistencies?"
On what's the root of not making plays:
"I don't know. You get paid to talk about that all day long. I guess we do too. I don't know. Really frustrating. Dropped balls are frustrating. It's hard to say. Turnovers...why are we not getting turnovers? Now we're getting turnovers...man, that's all we do is work on it. It's all we do is work on catching balls all day long. It's all we do is try to put our guys in tough situations. And then you go to a game and, too many dropped balls."
On Colorado:
"I've been impressed with those guys. They play hard. I mean you can see that. I know anytime there's a coaching change it takes most times a minute to get everybody on the same page, all those type of things. But the one thing that jumps out to me is those guys play hard. Every game. You never know. You hear a teams' record, you look at it, and you think — you put the tape on and you're like 'oh this is different than you think'. And that's probably the one thing that has really grabbed my attention. I don't think you pay attention to the records. I really don't. I think they play hard. Coach (Mel) Tucker has done a nice job of getting those guys to play inspired...it'll be a good challenge."