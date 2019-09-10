Washington is 1-1.
But the season is not over, and neither are Chris Petersen's weekly news conferences.
Here's what the sixth-year Huskies coach said as he wrapped up the California loss and looked ahead to Hawaii.
"Well, obviously a tough game on Saturday, and a lot of it -- three quarters of it -- was some really good football our guys played. I'm really proud of them for how hard they played. They really played well on tape, and then there's a handful of things that you'd just love to have back. That's the game, though. That's why we're still a work in progress. But a lot of learning goes on, and that's what we love about our guys. They're in. They care. They're fighting hard. We've just got to keep growing 'em and keep getting them experience. No substitute for that. In some ways, we were almost trying too hard there at the end, missing some tackles. Sometimes that happens when that anxiety goes up. I also really appreciate our fans. When we went out there I didn't think anybody would be in the stadium, and there was a nice crew that stayed and they were loud as heck. I mean, I was really surprised how loud those that stayed were. That was awesome. Different experience, I guess, for everybody. So I really, really appreciate 1.) the fans that showed up. That was going to be one heck of a crowd. Then when the lightning came and left, those that stayed were even more impressive. So we really appreciate you guys."
On what makes Hawaii's passing game so effective:
"I think we've got a really good team coming in here, because it's completely unique. That's one thing: you don't see it. They're back to the run-and-shoot, which you don't see a lot. You could say the same thing about what they're doing in Pullman with the Air Raid. You see a little bit more of that these days; USC's doing it a little bit. But you don't see what they're doing out there. They're good at it. (Head coach Nick Rolovich) has gotten back to his roots, and they're good. The quarterback's good. He's got a great sense of timing. We watched them a bunch now on tape and they're legitimately good. They've got really good receivers that catch the ball really well. That offense makes you right, in terms of if you play this coverage, we're doing this, and they adjust on the fly. Then they sprinkle in the run game that they have that is really effective. That's why they're scoring a lot of points."
On preparing for two different quarterbacks:
"They're going to run that system. If another quarterback comes in and it's a completely different offense, that's something. But it's not a completely different offense."
On the lack of downfield shots against Cal:
"A little bit of that is coverage dictated (it). It really is. There were a couple times where we were trying to get it downfield and coverage wouldn't let us go down there. One of them was to Hunter that we were trying to push the ball downfield and we did throw it. So, yeah, sometimes against good defenses you've got to keep picking and choosing your spots. We'd love to launch it downfield a bunch of times, but you've got to keep picking and choosing."
On if they thought about going for it on fourth-and-six from the Cal 7 after the Luciano false start:
"Well, there's always thought. That's exactly what we're talking about. There's always thought. So, yeah."
On how Eason played:
"I thought he played well, and I think he's going to continue to grow in the system. That's what I think. I think he's still getting used to some things, but you put the tape on and kind of see what he was looking at, and it makes sense. But I thought he did a good job."
On if that delay is more difficult for a QB than other positions:
"It's hard for me to know on that. I don't know."
On how you keep CB Kyler Gordon confident despite penalties and tough plays:
"We work hard on that, and we do do some things in practice when guys are grabbing too much. We really work on that. That's one of the hardest positions in football, there's no question about it -- that corner position. All of the space, and the space that college football teams create these days. So he'll keep growing, there's no question about it. He's a good player and he's going to continue to get better."
On if freshman OLB Laiatu Latu is making a push for more playing time:
"Yeah, absolutely, yeah. He's impressed us from Day One. It's just kind of his whole mentality -- how he works and how he competes. He's got a good vibe to him for a young guy."