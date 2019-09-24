Chris Petersen called Saturday's game against USC "our biggest challenge that we've had, for sure."
But that's not all Washington's sixth-year head coach said during his weekly press conference on Monday.
"After reviewing the tape it's kind of like we thought after the game. Not a bunch jumped out. I thought we made strides in all three phase. Played a lot of guys like we usually do and there is no substitute for those game reps. I think guys are still learning, growing, improving and on to a new challenge this week."
On how Eason is different than he was at the beginning of the season:
"I just think he's seeing it. He's commanding our offense better. There's still areas that we're tightening up. It's one thing knowing on chalkboards, it's another when looks are changing, how we're calling things, always game planning and there is a lot there on a quarterbacks plate. So just being more familiar with that and there is some carry over from game to game so that helps with things and certain things are new and we're always mindful of how much newness to put on somebody's plate."
On the UW offensive line:
"I think they're playing at a pretty good level. That's one area on offense that is pretty experienced and been through a lot of games. I think they're playing good together and that'll be a better question to answer after this game because I think we'll be challenged differently than we've been challenged so far."
On if the UW receivers had to adjust to Eason's velocity:
"I don't think so. Because I think Jacob Sirmon throws it just the same, I think the ball comes out of his hand really fast. Sometimes those balls need to come in there really quickly and they will and sometimes they don't. It's hard to explain certain games. Maybe it's because of lightning. I don't know. They're scared of lightning and drop balls. I don't know. Go back to the next game, they catch it. I don't know."
On USC's recruiting record:
"They're always going to get good players. They just are, and they do, and they've got a bunch of good players right now. That's just what it is. They've got that tradition. Lot of history. They have a good program, they really do. Just a lot of expectations come with that situation that everybody is so hyper-sensitive with. Sometimes they look past what is going on and I think this team we're going to play is really improving and they've got a lot of skill and this will be our biggest challenge so far."
On potentially preparing for two quarterbacks:
"I think they're similar. We always get that question. Every now and again, quarterback are real different from team to team like one guy is way more of a scrambler than the other. But usually there is just a lot of similarity and that's how I see these two guys. I think they've both done a nice job. They've thrown the heck out of the ball. Big-time receivers. Those guys have done a nice job, both those quarterbacks, of giving their receivers a chance to make plays. If you do that, those guys can make plays. This is a really good receiving core as well."
On how similar is the offense to Washington State:
"It's definitely different than Washington State's. You have some of the core concepts that are the same. Certainly run the ball more than Washington State. Both like to throw it a lot."
On the Pac-12 being better when USC is better:
"I don't want USC to be better. I mean, I'm just trying to make sure the Huskies are as good as they can do. I get all that stuff, I really do. And I don't worry about that. I'm just trying to make sure that we're as good as we can be. I hear some of that stuff and I think they usually are good. There's tremendous expectations down there on that program and you know how I feel about that. It can be very, very hard to deal with. I think people look by guys improving, guys getting better. You look at this team and they got young guys and they play good and they're getting better and they're improving. There's always just so much noise around certain programs -- and that's certainly one of them -- that they got to deal with. And we deal with a lot of that same stuff. That's why I'm always just trying to insulate our team from the outside noise as much as we can because it's really, really distracting and detrimental."
On if he watched the Washington State-UCLA game:
"A little bit, yeah. Yeah. That's why I'm scared to death until the game ends, always. It doesn't matter what the score is. I've seen it happen. Sometimes it's rare, but I've seen it happen. Teams get a few plays, momentum changes fast, guys get on their heels a little bit. It's just not over until it's over."
On Friday's USC-Utah game and the importance of getting backups into the game during blowouts:
"We want to get guys into the game. Sometimes you're competing and you know and we throw an interception right at the end of the third quarter and gave up an easy touchdown and all those things. That game, with all the things that happened there, those are all the things that are in our mind. It's not over. Can our second (string players) play? Heck yeah, they can. But that's some of the things we're dealing with in terms of when to put some of the other guys in."
On if there's any doubt about putting QB Jacob Sirmon in the game:
"No, I think he does a good job and we probably should have put him in earlier. But we're still in that grind it out and make sure mode. Sometimes the rhythm can change when you just put other guys in."
On USC's running backs:
"I think they've got a lot of talent. I do. Stephen Carr, the other running back ... they've got good players. They really do. I think that USC team is improving. We know all those guys. We know them very well, because we've looked at them all in recruiting and all those type of things. We not only knew them in high school. We've followed them since they've been there. Then you study them on tape. We haven't played those guys in the last couple years, but now you get a chance to see them and study them. I think this will be our biggest challenge that we've had, for sure."