Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Round 1 goes to Noelle Quinn and the Storm who made all the right moves and converted just enough plays to beat Las Vegas 76-73 in the series opener of the WNBA semifinals.

“Vegas is trying to protect home and we’re trying to steal one on the road and possibly two,” the Storm coach said. “You understand what happens in a series. If you get another one on the road and you get in front of your home crowd, then things become different.”