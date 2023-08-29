220628-sports-kirby02 (copy)

George Kirby settles back into the mound after giving up his fourth home run of the game in just four innings pitched Monday night, June 27, 2022, against the Baltimore Orioles in Seattle. Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times

SEATTLE The first-place Seattle Mariners have the best pitching staff in the majors and, with five weeks left in the regular season, this staff is on pace to break the one pitching record the Mariners value most.

Distilled to its most basic form, the Mariners organizational pitching philosophy is this:



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.