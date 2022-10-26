SPORTS-USC-WAS-LOST-OPPORTUNITY-FOR-1-PO.jpg

All Pac-12 Utah quarterback Cameron Rising and tight end Dalton Kincaid may be too much for the Cougars' defense, Colton Clark says. 

 Sean Meagher

PULLMAN — Washington State and Utah will meet for a late kickoff tonight (Thursday, Oct. 27) in uncomfortably cold temperatures on the Palouse. How weird could it get?

An early-week "Pac-12 After Dark" game in Pullman — a college football setting with a flair for the dramatic — seems like a hotbed for oddities.



___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?