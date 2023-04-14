WENATCHEE — If you made it to the Bighorns game on Thursday night, their first game back home since mid-March, no doubt you recognized a few new faces and a shift in their style of play as they beat the Los Angeles Flash, 114-103.

The additions of Kelvon Fuller, a low-post dominant big man, Jarred Schultz, and Jayrn Johnson have filled the positional voids that were becoming clear and freed the Bighorns, as a whole, to build their offense out of defensive pressure and create off the drive. When they do it, they do it well.



