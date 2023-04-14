WENATCHEE — If you made it to the Bighorns game on Thursday night, their first game back home since mid-March, no doubt you recognized a few new faces and a shift in their style of play as they beat the Los Angeles Flash, 114-103.
The additions of Kelvon Fuller, a low-post dominant big man, Jarred Schultz, and Jayrn Johnson have filled the positional voids that were becoming clear and freed the Bighorns, as a whole, to build their offense out of defensive pressure and create off the drive. When they do it, they do it well.
“We added a few new pieces,” said Bighorns head coach Don Sims. “We added those guys before the California trip and we won two out of three down there. We had to address areas of weakness.”
The Bighorns began by forcing tough shots on defense and rebounding with abandon.
Outlet passes transitioned into fast breaks helmed by Gamaun Boykin or Djuan Miller, that were finished with an extra pass, an alley-oop off the glass, or over the heads of the Flash by any Bighorn with bounce — Walter Quincy Urbina, Eric Crawford, or Jaylen Nixon.
Their defense kicked this mechanism into motion. It’s aggressive, anticipating passing lanes, chasing down ball handlers, and picking any player’s pocket should their dribble drift slightly out of protection.
If the Flash could slow down the fast break, the Bighorns’ half-court could be equally as effective. They attacked the zone defense off of the drive with screens at the elbow, backdoor cuts, or plowing through traffic. Fuller made his presence felt in the post. If they didn’t score, they usually got to the free-throw line.
With seven minutes left in the first half, the Bighorns had a 23-point lead and looked as though they were headed toward a blowout.
But the Flash were crafty. As the half came to a close, they started increasing ball pressure, sending a second defender to the ball, and getting stops. They finished on the drive, from mid-range, or the occasional 3-pointer.
At the half, the Bighorns still led but by a smaller margin, 59-50.
The third quarter was a condensed version of the first half. When the Bighorns were clicking on offense and defense they thrived but if the Flash created a drought, the deficit would fall. With less than a minute left, the Flash were within six points.
The Bighorns held out. They had spurts that returned them to form and built a 14-point lead with less than two minutes left. Back-and-forth free throws closed out the night.
Wenatchee beat the Flash two weeks ago by 23 points but when you end the game with five more steals and 17 more assists than your opponent, and nearly four players scored 20 points a piece, and two finished with double-doubles, it’s hard to argue that you may have concocted a competitive formula. They just need to do it for all 48 minutes.
“We’re getting there now,” Sims said. “We’re starting to gel.”
Fuller led Wenatchee with a double-double of 22 points and 12 rebounds. Boykin followed with another double-double of 19 points, 10 rebounds, two steals, and four assists. Nixon had 21 points and two steals, and Schultz finished with 20 points, six rebounds, and three steals.
For the Flash, Christopher Bradford led with 20 points and two steals. Patrick Rittmon finished with 18 points.
Wenatchee improves their record to 6-7. They now sit at fourth in the West. The Flash are 3-5 and drop to sixth.
Wenatchee hosts the Vancouver Volcanoes at Eastmont High School Sunday at 3 p.m.
