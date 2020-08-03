WENATCHEE — During a normal summer, it would not be unusual to see groups of runners from a local high school running in groups around town. But with the COVID-19 pandemic, there is not much of that.
Plus, cross country teams are dealing with having their normal fall season pushed to spring. While nothing is official yet, it is a near certainty there will be no fall sports in Chelan and Douglas counties due to both counties being at Phase 1.5 of the Gov. Jay Inslee’s phased reopening plan.
Cascade Head Coach Dayle Massey said he typically would have a full summer program of workouts for his team.
“Normally we would start with a camp — go somewhere and camp out for a couple of nights and do a lot of running and hiking. Of course, we could not do that. We normally meet a couple of times a week to run,” Massey said. “We try to have a coach there every time, but half the time we don’t have a coach there. This year, we can’t even really do that. The kids have been organizing their own running groups.”
Massey said coaches can’t push it or encourage it because you are not supposed to meet in groups bigger than five. The organized group running is probably not happening as much as it could, he said.
However, the kids are motivated and running on their own, Massey said, but probably not as much as he would like if he could do more supervision and encouragement.
Wenatchee Cross Country Head Coach Susan Valdez has met with her team with a couple of Zoom meetings. Valdez set up a workout schedule which she posted to Google classroom, so runners could see the activities.
Mainly, Valdez said she was just trying to keep everyone informed of WIAA changes and district changes. Some people want kids to run together and others don’t, she said.
“I don’t feel comfortable having the kids together, but there is a good group of kids from track that have been running together quite a bit. I’ve been working with Bob Bullis (WHS track coach) off and on because he’s keeping them ready for the track season,” Valdez said. “ ... My big thing was just put on some mileage. Get out and run. We used to meet Monday through Friday at 7 a.m. at the track. We couldn’t do it this year. It just never worked out.”
Valdez put it on her captains to get the team members out running.
Chelan Cross Country Coach Mark Anderson said he does not know what his kids are doing.
“I’m assuming they are running. We didn’t have a track season. In terms of the kids, I’ve been out of touch with them due to COVID. People have told me they are running around town,” Anderson said. “I’ve never run organized workouts in the summer. I give the kids workouts to do during the summer. I just hope they do that on their own.”
The WIAA has created a spring season for cross country. Anderson does not think this will work at all.
“You can’t expect distance runners to go from cross country into track. It is just too much. It’s too much on high school kids. I have no idea how that can work. Basically what you’re saying is 'Let’s have a cross country year, then immediately go into track.' That doesn’t make any sense,” Anderson said.
The season before cross country will be the winter season with basketball and wrestling at Cascade, which Massey said should not impact his team much since there are no basketball players and just one wrestler on his team.
He thinks it gives his team more time to get in shape.
“The kids can keep running into the fall and winter. It also gives them more time to get out of shape because it is hard to run in the winter. They are not motivated when it is cold,” Massey said. “It’s a little unclear whether it helps or hurts. If we can stay motivated and continue running through the winter, we’ll be in awesome shape and we’ll have an awesome season, but if not, maybe not so much.”
There are some competitive cross country skiers on the team, like No. 3 boys runner Derek Richardson. Massey said it is a problem because he is focused on skiing not running, but he will be in good shape, just not running shape.
While not ideal, Massey said he’ll make it work. Valdez said they had an invite scheduled at Walla Walla Point Park, which they had to change. Even if they change it to spring, they would still like to be able to host something with Cashmere, Cascade, Quincy and Chelan.
Valdez said it will be a challenge for runners to be in shape come springtime.
“It’s almost like track when I used to do track with Bob (Bullis). You were trying to train in the dark or get the kids to run in the schedule or workouts in the weight room. If we can work together and stay in shape, it will lead right into track,” Valdez said. “In any sport, you build up for those culminating activities. You don’t just show up.”
Massey said his boys team has a chance to win state this season. Two years ago, the Kodiak boys finished in a tie for first at state but lost on a tiebreaker. Last year, the team had championship hopes but fell to fifth place.
This year, with all five varsity boys back, Massey said they have championship hopes once again.
“If we were ever going to have a chance to win state, this is going to be it. Two years ago when we were second, we were not expecting that at all. We just got lucky. That was a fluke year,” Massey said. “This year, we are solid and have a good chance to win state. We should be really good. That is why I hope we have a good season and compete. Landon Davies and Jerome Jerome are our two seniors.”
With all the uncertainty, Massey said it is frustrating and much harder to motivate the team.
“At least by March, hopefully things are better and cases are down or there is a vaccine. We are hoping things can go back to normal and we can be a regular team,” Massey said.
Valdez said she returns a talented squad, particularly the girls. Last year, the Wenatchee girls went to state. Many of those runners are back, she said, with younger siblings coming on board.
“It’s the same thing on the boys’ side. They didn’t go to state last year, but we had three boys qualify. Two ran at state and they’ll be back. I just feel bad for the seniors. We have some younger siblings coming in,” she said. “We have a very talented corps of varsity runners. My heart breaks for them not knowing what will happen.”