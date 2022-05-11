WENATCHEE — The district playoffs began Wednesday night for both Quincy and Bridgeport boys soccer, with Quincy earning a hard-fought 4-0 victory.
With state playoffs on the horizon, the postseason leaves little room for error to position yourself well, and extend your season. Most of the first half was a battle. Quincy was able to create offense early, regularly attacking Bridgeport’s defense, holding possession the vast majority of the time, from center field to Bridgeport’s goal box.
Though the pressure was on Bridgeport’s defense, they had flashes that struck quickly, transitioning out of their defense, lobbing passes down field, in hopes of connecting with a streaking forward. Occasionally, it created a little fear in Quincy’s defense.
“They like to send the long ball,” Quincy head coach Francisco Tafoya said. “But our guys held it down. They were doing phenomenal back there. A lot of communication.”
They efficiently cleared balls, and set-up their midfield, rarely allowing Bridgeport within 20 yards of the goal. Quincy would give-and-go up the sideline, cross to cutting forwards, and the Jackrabbits weren’t shy about teeing up around the penalty box.
They created a lot of opportunities, but Bridgeport had a knack for disruption, knocking the final touch away that could end in a goal, clearing the ball at the last second, or a clutch keeper-save. This kept the game a stalemate, until the final three minutes before the half.
After a couple scares from Bridgeport — one a deep shot inches over the crossbar from Yair Diaz and another a header that rang off the right post — Quincy uncorked it.
“I heard great things about Diaz,” Tafoya said. “I’m glad my guys kept him to one shot.”
In the 37th minute, after several expertly executed corner kicks and no goals, Quincy bagged one when the ball connected with Ernesto Nunez’s head and then the back of the net for the game's first goal.
Not two minutes later, just before halftime, they earned another when Isaac Lopez dribbled to the goal line, drew the defense, and centered a pass to Jorge Nunez for the finish to make it a 2-0 score.
“We were hoping to just get something going into the half, and those last two goals were really helpful,” Tafoya said.
Throughout the game, especially the second half, Bridgeport keeper Elmer Alvarez made important saves. Quincy came out of the half attacking, forcing him to make plays, and he did, one being penalty-kick, but the onslaught was elemental.
In the 58th minute, Bridgeport was penalized for a high kick. Quincy was awarded an indirect kick. David Carillo set the ball up, feigned a conversation with a teammate, and tapped the ball over to Jorge Nunez for his second goal to make the score 3-0.
“You either build on those first goals, or the other team comes back, and I’m glad these guys just kept it going,” Tafoya said.
The fourth goal followed in the 76th minute, after Kasey Toevs dribbled through traffic, teed-up around the top of the box and sent it into the net.
Quincy’s record is 12-4-1.
Quincy moves on to state and waits for the result of other games to know its state seeding.