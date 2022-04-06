EAST WENATCHEE — After suffering their first loss this season at the hands of their cross-river-rival, just a few days previously, Eastmont boys soccer didn’t need much more motivation hosting Eisenhower Tuesday night.
Ike has had a similar start as the Wildcats. Stacking three wins in a row before falling for the first time to Sunnyside two weeks ago. Eastmont, shortly after, beat Sunnyside in a close match. This had the potential for a competitive contest, and it was.
The first half was a draw, mostly played in the midfield, back and forth between the penalty boxes. Both sides would hold possession for a bit, but little was created before the other team’s defense broke it up.
“We struggled in the first half to connect passes, to use the entire field, and didn’t create a whole lot of opportunities,” Eastmont’s Head Coach Vidal Hurtado said.
Ike showed a little more aggression. They were always a half-step ahead when chasing down loose balls, and created a few scares, but nearly every attempt was a weak shot directly at the keeper, or was sent sailing high over the crossbar — none particularly threatening.
Eastmont set up decent looks at the goal, but often lost possession to Ike’s determined defense just before they could get a leg behind it on goal. The Wildcats routinely reciprocated on their end too.
Just before halftime, Eastmont’s Edgar Leon caught everyone’s breath when Luis Romero sent a free-kick into a mass of jerseys, and Leon connected on a bicycle-kick, but it was sent a hair wide.
The second half was different. The Wildcats set the pace early, aggressively pursuing the ball, creating opportunities from the first few touches.
It paid off within the first minute, when Christian Maldonado dribbled into Ike’s defense, holding possession just outside the goal box. He faced a wall of Cadets, then calmly took a couple steps back, and chipped the ball over everyone and into the right corner 1-0.
“We figured out that our game was going to be up the middle, and something special happened,” Hurtado said. “Christian had a beautiful shot.”
Eastmont continued to hold the ball in Ike’s defensive end for most of the second half. They filled space, connected quickly with passes, and endlessly pursued the ball. That push gave them five corner kicks in 10 minutes.
Ike rarely saw Eastmont’s side of the field. Their defense was decisive, and transitioned quickly, but Ike could attack in brief spurts that put Eastmont’s keeper, Armando Mendoza, to work, however, he never let anything by.
The Wildcats almost made it 2-0 in the final minutes on a penalty kick, but Ike’s keeper came up big with a diving, clutch save.
“Happy with the win but not satisfied with how we played,” Hurtado said. “We’re looking to close our first round against West Valley on a positive note this Friday. The standings are tight, we have to perform,” Hurtado said.
Eastmont improves their record to 4-1 in league.