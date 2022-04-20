WENATCHEE — For the second time this season, Wenatchee boys soccer took on the Eisenhower Cadets. This was the third game after their first Big 9 loss and the Panthers were looking for a repeat performance.
Early on it was easy to tell Eisenhower is a scrappy team. They aggressively pursue the ball, and transition quickly. It caught Wenatchee a little off guard, but the Panthers routinely held more possession of the ball, but had trouble creating in front of the goal, largely do to a strong Cadet defense.
“Ike is a good defensive team,” Wenatchee Head Coach Dennis Tronson said. “Like us, they’ve only given up eight goals this season.”
Panther defense was much the same, not allowing Ike more than a touch of the ball within 40-yards of the goal in the first seven minutes.
In spite of this, Ike had the habit of taking every sliver of an advantage and turning it into a threat. They were the first to get a shot on goal with minimal time in possession.
But Wenatchee was the first to strike the net. In the 18th minute, Tyler Wisen dribbled up the goal line, drawing the keeper, chipped a pass to Julian Reyes, who kicked it home 1-0.
Shortly after Ike cracked a shot on goal and Wenatchee’s keeper, Set Munguia, made a clutch diving save, and sent it out of bounds. Ike was awarded a corner-kick and sent it into a cluster in front of the goal, during the the confusion a Cadet tapped it into the net to tie 1-1.
Wenatchee continued to push creating several opportunities until they regained the lead in the 35th minute when Gavino Mota tapped a pass to Wisen on a break who slotted it low under the keeper 2-1. The score stayed there until halftime.
“The first goal was a really nice combination, very well done, as well as the second,” Tronson said.
Ike came out of halftime aggressive. They created more threats on goal, winning possessions, but Wenatchee began pulling the energy away by connecting better passes, dribbling into space, and drawing the defense, moving all over the pitch — creating.
But, like before, Ike has a habit of making the most of everything. On one attack there was a Panther defensive error, and as the ball bobbled around a Cadet got a foot on it and sent it over Wenatchee’s keeper for the equalizer 2-2.
“Ike is a counteracting team, they sit on that,” Tronson said.
Wenatchee created several opportunities in the final minutes, but that final goal sent them into overtime, and then a shootout.
“We just didn’t finish the opportunities we had,” Tronson said. “We had enough to put it away. It wasn’t our best outing, but I felt for the most part we were there. We just have to figure out how to put that third one in.”
Wenatchee sunk their first four shots, but Ike only two. The final miss for Ike was a save by Mota, but the referee called it back. The second attempt was sent off the bar, sealing Wenatchee’s win 3-2.
Wenatchee’s overall record improves to 8-2-1, and 6-1 in league.
The Panthers play West Valley in Yakima this Friday at 7 p.m.