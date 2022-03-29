WENATCHEE — Already off to a solid start, the Panthers boys soccer team hosted the West Valley Rams for their second Big 9 matchup of the season on Tuesday night. After a 2-nil shutout over Eisenhower last week, Wenatchee was primed to deliver a similar blow to a struggling Rams team, who have lost their last four games.
They didn’t disappoint. From the first whistle, the Panthers took command, setting up through-balls to streaking forwards up the sidelines or down the center. They pressured the ball endlessly, no matter if it were loose, or at the foot of a Ram, Wenatchee, within moments, would have it.
It paid off early when Tyler Wisen collected a pass after a quick transition and slotted it low in the fifth minute 1-0.
Wenatchee was confident with the ball. They filled the open space, drew Ram defenders and connected precise passes that consistently built threatening offensive attacks in front of the goal. They ran the Rams’ defense ragged.
The second and third goal came in quick succession. In the 14th minute, Giovanni Munoz slipped a through-ball to Marcos Bravo, drawing the keeper out enough for Bravo to net an angular shot near the goal line 2-0. One minute later, Munoz assisted again connecting with Wisen off of a cross 3-0.
The Rams were overwhelmed, but they found ways to poke at the Panthers, like drawing them offside almost 10 times. But if the dam is breaking a finger won’t help.
“That’s just guys getting anxious,” Wenatchee Head Coach Dennis Tronson said. “That’s the first time we’ve seen a team try to step-off on us, consistently. It gives us something to work on.”
Before halftime Wenatchee would tally two more goals. One was finished by Munoz, assisted by Braedon Russell, and another by Bravo, his second 5-0.
The Panthers didn’t let off in the second half. Wisen netted another goal after just one minute, earning a hat trick 6-0.
“We came out in the second half acting as if we were down a goal, and looking for one,” Tronson said.
Wenatchee held the vast majority of possession throughout the game. The Rams had no clear looks at the goal, and only briefly had any time with the ball under 30 yards from the goal.
The Panthers continued to show they were comfortable creating and improvising off of the dribble, while also returning to the tried-and-true formula of linking passes up the pitch.
“When we did go back to finding feet, getting combinations, finding our center midfielder, it gave us the offensive output I expect from this team. It can come from all places, all over the field,” Tronson said.
Before the final whistle, Wenatchee had two more in them. In the 50th minute, Munoz, after two successive heel passes, finished a laser in front of the goal to earn his second 7-0. Then in the 71st minute, Maurizio Ramos finished on a break 8-0.
“They’re finally learning how to work together,” Tronson said. “Very coachable young men, they’re buying into what we are trying to do.”
Wenatchee hosts Eastmont this Friday at 7 p.m.