YAKIMA — The Eastmont Wildcats defeated the West Valley Rams on Friday night by the score of 23-20, but it took them three hours to do it. It was a hard fought back and forth game between the two teams, a workman like effort according to Eastmont Coach Michael Don.
Behind the strength of their rushing attack, the Wildcats scored all three of their touchdowns on the ground. Carson Everhart had two rushing scores and Austin Popoff added another one on the ground. With the game tied 17-17 when the time ran out in the fourth quarter, Eastmont threw an interception to open the overtime period, but West Valley missed a 50 yard field goal to send the game into a second overtime. The Rams then kicked a field goal to go up 20-17 before the Wildcats scored the winning touchdown to end the game
“They came out a played really well,” said Coach Don after the game, “I was really impressed with their team… they played extremely hard. We made too many mistake. Happy to come out on top after a game like that.”
The Wildcats are now 1-0 in the Big 9 and 5-0 overall.
The Rams are 0-2 in the league and 1-4 overall.