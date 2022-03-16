EAST WENATCHEE — Still early in the season, battling injuries and a short roster, Eastmont boys soccer topped the visiting Mead Panthers 1-0 Tuesday night.
The bulk of the first half was played in the midfield. Both teams had stout defenses that would rarely give the other a good look at the goal, and disassemble anything within the box or near it.
Most passes were only linked between two or three players before the attack was broken up. Loose balls and on-ball pressure made it so that each team spent little time with the ball before exchanging sides again.
Mead was more aggressive than Eastmont, a little more physical, at least in the beginning. The Wildcat defense prevented any serious shots on goal, save one, a header easily nabbed up by keeper Armando Mendoza, Mead’s pressure did earn them a chunk of time they were able to hold possession, and create more orchestrated offensive attacks.
This built frustration. If you only saw the stat sheet, and the number of penalties, free-kicks, and yellow cards on both sides, which were plentiful, you could read the tension. The first half ended with a scoreless tie.
“It was a good physical match,” said Eastmont Head Coach Vidal Hurtado. “Mead is a tough opponent.”
But the Wildcats weren’t satisfied. After halftime they slowly began to meet and edge out Mead's aggression — with Eastmont beating the visitors to the ball, holding longer possessions, linking more passes.
In the 54th minute, Eastmont's Edgar Leon attacked the defense after a quick transition, and sent a through-ball to Christian Maldonado who chased down the ball, created space and slotted it low and to the left, just out of the keeper's reach 1-0.
“Defensively we did really well,” Hurtado said. “We’re still working on playing in the final third of the field and getting Christian more involved.”
Eastmont continued to hold most of the possession, but Mead kept the pressure on, and it culminated in the final minutes when they were able to rock the Wildcats on their heels with a few successive attacks. There was one shot on goal that could have hit the back of the net if not for Mendoza’s quick reflexes.
“Mead created a couple really good opportunities that they weren’t able to finish and that kept us in the game,” Hurtado said.
The Wildcats held them off long enough to get their second win of the season.
“Happy with the result,” Hurtado said. “We have a lot of work to do. It was another tough game for us, but we're happy we’re back.”
Eastmont hosts Mount Si this Saturday at 2 p.m.