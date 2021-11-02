World photo/Don Seabrook Cascade's Edie Walker gets the soccer ball past Chelan goalie Aliyah Finch to score the third and final time in their game Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Chelan. Her team shut out Chelan to advance in the playoffs. For more photos of the match, see a gallery at wenatcheeworld.com.
CHELAN — The Cascade Kodiaks advanced to the CTL cross-over game after topping the Chelan Goats 3-nil Tuesday on a wet and dreary afternoon up north.
Cascade scored the game’s first goal after a Chelan defender committed a foul in the box, handing the Kodiaks a free-kick from the spot. Cascade converted to take a 1-nil lead.
“(We) were able to get a few more opportunities, however, we were not able to find the back of the net in the first half,” Chelan head coach Amaris Longmire said after the loss.”Going into the second half we knew we needed to step it up and play our game. Unfortunately, the Kodiaks were able to capitalize on a few mistakes.”
Cascade was able to extend its lead to three in the second half and salt away the win. The loss ends Chelan’s season but Cascade moves on. The crossover games have not been posted yet as of Tuesday night.
Zach Johnson is a 28-year-old sportswriter from Lakewood, Colorado. When he's not covering local sporting events you can find him carding birdies at many of the state's public golf courses, biking the Apple Capital Loop Trail, or skiing Mission Ridge.