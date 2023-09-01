PESHASTIN — The Cascade High School football team must have grown tired of seeing No. 32 by the end of their home opener at the Peshastin-Dryden Sports Complex Thursday night when they hosted the Naches Valley Rangers and lost 41-7 after a second-half rally.
“Naches are pretty good, they’re pretty polished,” said Cascade’s new head coach Carl Haberberger. “Their line is impressive. They had some studs.”
The Rangers put all their hopes, their dreams, their everything into their senior running back, Thane Denny. The 5-foot-10 workhorse took the vast majority of Ranger possessions, usually on foot, through the Kodiak defense — filling space while slipping, breaking, or cleaving tackles in half as he ate up yardage at will.
This wasn’t the Kodiaks’ first game this year. Last week, they had better outcomes against Sultan and Coupeville after a three-team preseason scrimmage.
“We were competitive with both teams,” Haberberger said. “We knew we’d grow from that.”
Less than a week later, the Rangers’ offensive and defensive line puzzled Cascade on both sides of the ball.
Naches locked down most rushing opportunities and when the Kodiaks went to the air, it was difficult to connect. The Rangers had less trouble. On the rare occasion they threw a pass, it was for a modest gain that the Cascade defense would collapse on.
The deeper the Rangers advanced into the red zone, the tighter the Kodiaks’ coverage. On multiple drives throughout the night, the Kodiaks had a habit of prolonging the Ranger payoff when they were within reach of the goal.
Naches scored the first touchdown with five minutes left in the first quarter — oddly on a pass. For the next few minutes, both sides traded drives and Ranger penalties bogged down their production until the final minute when they punched through the goalline to increase their lead to 14-0.
The Kodiaks started showing sparks of their potential but when they did, inevitably, something would cause them to take one step back. Their first deep pass up the right sideline had a receiver spin free of a tackle and gain substantial yardage only to have a penalty call it back.
They’d stop the Ranger rush, snatch an interception out of the air, and gain possession. They’d get the run going and then Artie Northrup would toss it to Will Biebesheimer for their first touchdown with eight minutes left in the half only for their kickoff to be returned for an 80-plus-yard touchdown seconds later, 21-7.
And just as Cascade was beginning to connect on short- and mid-range passes, Naches orchestrated a staggering offensive explosion over the half’s final 30 seconds. They leap-frogged yardage through the air to score their fourth touchdown on a run with 18 seconds left. One play later, an interception was returned for a 34-7 lead at half.
“We have a really young team,” Haberberger said. “We started nine new guys on both sides of the ball and a freshman at center. A few other freshmen played tonight. You realize we’re not as big, we’re not as fast, we’re not as strong but we made some plays and it felt like we were in it for a second.”
Despite that deficit, how the Kodiaks' young team responded in the second half was impressive.
From the first play, it was as though the Kodiak defense could see the Naches rushing attack — that was a bit of a Rubik’s Cube only minutes before — with color vision. Suddenly, Ranger rushes gained fewer yards and proved less potent. Now, they moved in quicksand, met a wall, or forced a turnover on downs.
“We made an adjustment at half and we executed it defensively,” Haberberger said.
Naches scored their last touchdown with four minutes left in the third quarter. Cascade’s passing gained confidence and their running backs chipped away at incremental yards and though they’d get close, they wouldn’t find the endzone again either.
“We definitely have a lot of work to do on offense,” Haberberger said. “It wasn’t the high-octane offense I was hoping to see tonight.”
Standing on the Peshastin field isn’t a new experience for the first-year head coach, who took over the program from Dominique Coffin after last season. He grew up a Kodiak before graduating from Linfield University in Oregon where he played football and also coached.
He later returned to the area and coached with the Wenatchee High School program for a long time while also working as an educator.
“It’s pretty nostalgic for me to be under these lights,” he said. “It’s a pretty special place.”
With established leaders like Biebesheimer and Peyton Adams and a hard-working roster, Haberberger is confident his team will improve.
“I’m sorry to disappoint the fans but we’ll get better,” he said. “This team will get better.”
Early last season, Cascade beat Naches Valley 39-21 and won their next four games. They dominated the first half of the season before losing their final four games and last to Deer Park in a CTL-NEA postseason crossover. They went 1-3 in the Caribou Trail League and 5-4-1 overall, landing 25th in the WIAA RPI rankings for 1A Washington state schools.
They’ve since graduated an experienced class of athletes and now rely upon a younger cast. But if their response and the confident adjustments made on both sides of the ball while under a heavy deficit are any indication, the Kodiaks have a roster full of eager learners ready to implement hard-won lessons. Just give them a halftime to digest.