Photo gallery: Cascade football hosts Naches Thursday night

In their first game of the season, Cascade isn't able to stay with Naches, losing 41-7.

PESHASTIN — The Cascade High School football team must have grown tired of seeing No. 32 by the end of their home opener at the Peshastin-Dryden Sports Complex Thursday night when they hosted the Naches Valley Rangers and lost 41-7 after a second-half rally.

“Naches are pretty good, they’re pretty polished,” said Cascade’s new head coach Carl Haberberger. “Their line is impressive. They had some studs.”

230902-sportslocal-cascadefball 01.jpg
Cascade High School's defense gang tackles Thane Denny of Naches but not before he gets to the 9 yard line to set up his team's second touchdown in the football game Thursday night in Peshastin. Cascade wasn't able to pull out a win, losing 41-7. For more photos of the game go to wenatcheeworld.com.
230902-sportslocal-cascadefball 02.jpg
Cascade's Ezra Week is thrown for a loss by Gabe Advincula from Naches High School in their football game Thursday.


Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

