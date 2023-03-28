230329-sportslocal-chelancascadesoccer 01.jpg
Chelan's Juan Barajas, left, and Cascade's Shane Slette battle over a header in their soccer match Tuesday night at the Wenatchee Apple Bowl. Chelan overcame a 1-0 deficit with two goals at the end of the first half and one in the second to beat Cascade 3-1. For more photographs of the game, go to wenatcheeworld.com.

 Don Seabrook

WENATCHEE — Cascade soccer’s 3-game winning streak came to a halt after hosting Chelan late Tuesday night at the Apple Bowl and losing 3-1.

Cascade beat Chelan twice last year but the Goats have the ability to keep games close and when games are kept to a one or two-goal differential, anything can happen. And it did.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

