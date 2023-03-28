Chelan's Juan Barajas, left, and Cascade's Shane Slette battle over a header in their soccer match Tuesday night at the Wenatchee Apple Bowl. Chelan overcame a 1-0 deficit with two goals at the end of the first half and one in the second to beat Cascade 3-1. For more photographs of the game, go to wenatcheeworld.com.
WENATCHEE — Cascade soccer’s 3-game winning streak came to a halt after hosting Chelan late Tuesday night at the Apple Bowl and losing 3-1.
Cascade beat Chelan twice last year but the Goats have the ability to keep games close and when games are kept to a one or two-goal differential, anything can happen. And it did.
A goal from Cascade’s Ryan Denega, who headed in a free kick, gave the Kodiaks an early lead. That lead was sustained until the closing minutes of the half when everything changed.
Chelan was awarded a penalty kick after Cascade’s keeper knocked down a Goat in the box. They sunk the equalizer but not a minute before the half was over the little mistakes mounted and Chelan snuck another one in for the lead 2-1.
“We had possession most of half,” said Cascade Head Coach Jesus Sandoval. “But we didn’t play the way we did against Cashmere. Credit to Chelan, they took care of business.”
The last goal came a couple of minutes into the second half.
“It was a good wake-up call,” Sandoval said. “We had the ball but didn’t put it in.”
