CHELAN — The Chelan Goats looked to within to hire two new varsity coaches for next season. Former assistant coach Nick Longmire is taking over as head coach of the Chelan High School girls’ basketball team, while longtime assistant coach Pat Chism is now the new head wrestling coach.
Longmire, a graduate of Tahoma High School, has been an assistant coach in both the Tahoma School District and Lake Chelan School District. He is a high school teacher and the campus pastor at the Christ Center Chelan.
“I am honored and extremely excited to work with the girls in our basketball program and all the girls in our community to be future Chelan Goats,” Longmire said, via June 3 news release.
Longmire has a degree in Sports Psychology. Athletic Director Rob Rainville said Longmire has some great ideas and plans on team building, mental preparation for competing, and building strong routines to make student-athletes more confident.
Last season, the Chelan girls finished 5-7 in the Caribou Trail League and 10-10 overall. Longmire has been an assistant coach on the team for the past two seasons.
Rainville believes Longmire has what it will take to make the program better which includes plans to work with coaches, schools and the community to provide avenues for girls of all ages to learn basketball.
Pat Chism is no stranger to Goat wrestling having served as an assistant coach on the team for the past 12 years. He is a Chelan High School grad and is currently a firefighter and the crew boss of the Entiat Hotshots.
Rainville said Chism has a passion for Chelan wrestling with the experience to be a great coach.
“I am honored to represent the sport of wrestling at Chelan High School and in the Lake Chelan Valley,” Chism said. “I plan to push these young men to become better student-athletes and help promote the sport of wrestling in our community. We all know the sport of wrestling is one of the toughest sports to compete in, and I look forward to working with this great community in supporting these hard-working student-athletes in our program.”
Last season was a down one for the traditionally strong Goat wrestling program. Chelan was 1-6 in the CTL and 2-6 overall.