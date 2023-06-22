Kittitas County Cowboys baseball player Hudson Murphy is caught in a rundown and tagged out by Columbia River Currents third baseman Jackson Chatriand in their game Wednesday at Rec Park. The hometown Currents beat the Cowboys from Ellensburg 8-7 in the high school summer league game although it took a run in the eighth inning to do it. For more photographs of the game, go to wenatcheeworld.com.
Isaiah Riedl with the Columbia River Currents lays down a bunt to advance runners in the 2nd inning of his teams extra inning win over the Kittitas County Cowboys in high school summer baseball Wednesday night at Rec Park.
World photo/Don Seabrook The Columbia River Currents beat the Kittitas County Cowboys 8-7 in high school summer baseball Wednesday night, June 21, 2023, at Rec Park in baseball although it took an extra inning to do it.
The Columbia River Current’s roster is comprised of high school baseball players from Wenatchee, Eastmont and Waterville-Mansfield High Schools. Half of their summer is dedicated to polishing their skills against top-performing teams from Cashmere, Ephrata, Cle Elum, Selah, Yakima and Ellensburg.
“They get to get out there and have fun,” said coach Mark Brownlee. “Pitchers get innings and batters get live at-bats.”
They’ve had a solid 11-5-1 record with the potential of a 40-game season. They added two wins to that sum Wednesday night after sweeping the Cowboys 8-7 and 9-0. The first game was sealed with a late rally in the eighth inning.
The initial hope was for two teams from the Wenatchee Valley to compete this summer. One would contain the older half of the roster and the other would hold the younger. With so many sports packed throughout the summer, the Currents were shy of a few too many players and became a conglomeration of one.
“We had to pare down to fit both age levels,” Brownlee said.
Based on the roster of each team they play, the Current’s may flood their own with a disproportionate amount of younger athletes than old or vice versa, to match their competitor.
Summer league is loose, where the overarching theme is the love of the game and where odd things happen. Mark recalled one game that resulted in the only tie on their record. Both teams swung hot bats and the mound was cold. As a result, after five innings the game was tied 20-20 — that’s no typo. They originally had planned to go seven innings but it took hours to get to that point and both coaches agreed to settle for a draw.
The only stats they keep are the score. But the relaxed atmosphere still provides an opportunity for these athletes to get better and hone their craft — largely through games but also evening workouts between games and some morning training sessions.
Ideally, Brownlee — who was also Wenatchee High School’s JV coach this season — sees a future with multiple teams, at different ages, that pull talented baseball players from all over the greater Wenatchee area — something akin to what the Apple Valley Packers used to be.
“They need to have a program they can count on and not have to go elsewhere to get a good summer baseball schedule and exposure,” he said.
The Currents will continue to play through mid and late July. Their next game is at Cashmere this Friday at 3 p.m.
