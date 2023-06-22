230622-sportslocal-summerbball 01.jpg
Kittitas County Cowboys baseball player Hudson Murphy is caught in a rundown and tagged out by Columbia River Currents third baseman Jackson Chatriand in their game Wednesday at Rec Park. The hometown Currents beat the Cowboys from Ellensburg 8-7 in the high school summer league game although it took a run in the eighth inning to do it. For more photographs of the game, go to wenatcheeworld.com.

WENATCHEE — Already at the halfway point of 18U summer league baseball, the Columbia River Currents hosted the Kittitas County Cowboys for a doubleheader at Recreation Park on Wednesday night.

The Columbia River Currents beat the Kittitas County Cowboys 8-7 in high school summer baseball Wednesday night at Rec Park in baseball although it took an extra inning to do it.

The Columbia River Current’s roster is comprised of high school baseball players from Wenatchee, Eastmont and Waterville-Mansfield High Schools. Half of their summer is dedicated to polishing their skills against top-performing teams from Cashmere, Ephrata, Cle Elum, Selah, Yakima and Ellensburg.

230622-sportslocal-summerbball 02.jpg
Isaiah Riedl with the Columbia River Currents lays down a bunt to advance runners in the 2nd inning of his teams extra inning win over the Kittitas County Cowboys in high school summer baseball Wednesday night at Rec Park.


