Cashmere's Katie Piepel forces Chelan's Jailyn Reinhart to turn the ball over as the Cashmere girls run away with their basketball game with Chelan 57-24 in Cashmere Thursday night, Feb. 2, 2023. For more photos, see a gallery at wenatcheeworld.com.
Cashmere High School athletic director Jeff Carlson learns he has won the Athletic Director of the Year Award for the state's District 6 before the boys' basketball game with Chelan Thursday night, Feb. 2, 2023. The award puts him in the running for the state honor.
CASHMERE — Bulldog girls basketball didn’t just get to end their regular season with a win Thursday night. It was their third win in a row and third win over the visiting Chelan Goats this season, and when it was done and dusted, they hoisted the league championship trophy in the air for the 10th time in a row.
“After losing Leah Kunz to a dislocated wrist against Omak, I like how we came out and responded tonight,” Cashmere Head Coach Brent Darnell said. “She’s a big part of what we do.”
Cashmere won 57-24. A decisive victory. Though it was Chelan’s second-lowest score total, they have taken strides this season. The Goats have been able to shave more off the point differential after each successive meeting with the Bulldogs.
They also weren’t shy. Early on the Goats went to a half-court trap, which didn’t create many turnovers but slowed the Bulldogs' pace.
Frequently though, Cashmere did what they do best: create turnovers and score off of those turnovers. They also owned the boards, pulling down rebounds on either end of the court, which created many second-chance opportunities.
The best examples were back-to-back plays when Ellie Bessonette and Kaitlyn Bjorklund both stole the ball and dribbled coast-to-coast for the finish.
“I thought we did a good job handling the press, sharing the ball, and being aggressive on defense,” Darnell said.
The Bulldog defense held Chelan to just one point in the second quarter until Joslynn Simmons sank a three in the final seconds. Cashmere led at halftime 29-11.
The third quarter was a battle. Cashmere created good shots, but they weren’t always falling. Chelan attacked the basket and was frequently put on the free-throw line. The Goats' defense transitioned quickly, and it was enough to only be outscored by Cashmere 15-10.
The last quarter was a different story. The Bulldogs found their groove again and put the game away. But that wasn’t their only reward.
Between the girls' and boys' games, Cashmere celebrated their Athletic Director Jeff Carlson, who had just won athletic director of the year for District 6.
Bessonette led Cashmere with a double-double of 19 points, 12 rebounds and five steals. Bjorklund followed with 11 points and six rebounds. Maddie Hammond finished with nine points, six rebounds, and five steals.
For Chelan, Brynn Hughbanks led with six points.
Cashmere plays Omak for the District Championship in Wenatchee Friday at 6 p.m.
Chelan, as the third seed, hosts Quincy Saturday, Feb. 11 at 5:45 p.m.
Chelan boys basketball beat Cashmere for the third time to close out the regular season Thursday night 64-39.
The Goats set the tone from the jump, hauling in an early 9-0 run that essentially lasted the whole quarter. Chelan led 16-2 before the second quarter, and that 14-point difference was as close as the Bulldogs would get the rest of the night.
This was largely due to the game-high and career-high 29 points Braiden Boyd dropped for the Goats from all over the court, including five 3-pointers. That total now puts him 11 points away from reaching Chelan’s 1,000-point club.
Chelan’s defense was also key. They only allowed 19 points to fall through the hoop before the fourth quarter and held Cashmere’s leading scorer to a single point.
For Chelan, Boyd led with 29 points. Dylan Jay and Ryan Rainville finished with 15 and 10 points, respectively.
Rylan Hatmaker led Cashmere with 14 points. Dalan Smart finished with six points and eight rebounds.
Chelan’s regular season record stands at 8-4. Cashmere finishes the regular season 3-9.
This puts Chelan as the third seed and Cashmere as the fourth seed for Districts and seals another reunion for these two teams.
Chelan will host Cashmere Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. in a loser-out bid for an NEA regional crossover game.
