CASHMERE — Bulldog girls basketball didn’t just get to end their regular season with a win Thursday night. It was their third win in a row and third win over the visiting Chelan Goats this season, and when it was done and dusted, they hoisted the league championship trophy in the air for the 10th time in a row.

“After losing Leah Kunz to a dislocated wrist against Omak, I like how we came out and responded tonight,” Cashmere Head Coach Brent Darnell said. “She’s a big part of what we do.”



