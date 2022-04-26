LEAVENWORTH — Still undefeated and entering their penultimate regular season matchup against a team they beat last month 2-0, a team they can’t take lightly, because every game they’ve been in, win or lose, has been a tightly contested battle, and usually decided within one goal, the Cascade Kodiaks boys soccer team should have been ecstatic to just echo last months performance against Chelan. But they didn’t.
Teams evolve throughout the season. The team you start as is not always the team you finish as, and you hope your peak is waiting for you deep into the post season.
The Kodiaks started at a high level early in the season and seem to have found a way to slip into their stride just when it starts to matter most. Cascade’s first half was a clinic on how much they’ve improved.
Cascade created early and often, being patient with the ball, their passes finding their mark, moving the ball into open space. Chelan’s defense sucked in. Most of the possessions the Goats had were defense related, but they would launch quick attacks out of the defense with long through-balls, but Cascade’s defense unraveled everything.
“The dynamic of the team is looking good,” Cascade Head Coach Jesus Sandoval said. “We started five freshmen. Our defenders are solid. It’s nice to see them adjust to the system we are trying to implement.”
12 minutes in, Angel Sandoval passed to his fellow Kodiak Kevin Castillo, but was taken down in the box. After being awarded the penally-click, Castillo slotted it past the keeper for the lead 1-0.
Castillo found another goal 10 minutes later after a chip-pass through the defense 2-0.
The Kodiaks communicated, and continued to get shots-on-goal, despite a difficult defense and aggressive keeper.
“Our first 25 minutes were really good,” Jesus Sandoval said. “We were moving the ball well, dynamic, one to two touches, and that did a lot for us.”
Then, in the 35th minute, Fernando Tovar crossed the ball to Maverick Miller who cracked a shot at the keeper, but he knocked it away and it fell into the waiting feet of freshman Mason Garcia, who tapped it home 3-0.
“Chelan is a good team. It was one of the best halves we’ve had,” Jesus Sandoval said.
Chelan struggled to create anything offensively. They only had one shot-on-goal in the first half, and most of their attacks were in the last couple minutes. Cascade held control of the ball, and considering how much they created, the Goats did a decent job of keeping the score from growing. They forced them offside several times, and the keeper made some clutch saves.
Cascade’s first three minutes in the second half were blistering. Just one minute in, they were awarded a free-kick. Angel Sandoval crossed a pass to Cole Slette near the opposite post, and kicked it into the net 4-0.
Two minutes later, Castillo capped his hat-trick with a header when they were given another free-kick 5-0.
Chelan continued to fight tooth and nail. They created a little more offensively, forced Cascade to scramble here and there on defense, until finally, in the 58th minute, they were a given a penalty-kick and Juan Pablo Perez cracked it into the net, spoiling a clean sheet 5-1. That’s where the score stayed.
When asked about their upcoming game Jesus Sandoval said, “We have to win to get the league title. We are looking forward to Quincy.”
Cascade’s record overall is 13-0-2, and 7-0 in league. Chelan’s record overall is 5-8-3, and 2-4-1 in league.
Cascade will host Quincy this Thursday for the league title at 6 p.m. Chelan will be on the road again this Friday at 6 p.m. in Cashmere.