CASHMERE — Tuesday night was the first crack at league play for both the Cashmere and Quincy boys soccer teams. The Bulldogs hosted the veteran, talented Jackrabbits team that quickly showed why it has done well early this season.
Quincy scored two early goals and relied on its defense to shut out the league-rival Bulldogs.
From the get-go, Quincy was more aggressive on the ball. They were physical and had a habit of beating Cashmere to loose balls, interrupting passes, and turning them into offensive attacks by filling open space and linking quick passes that built to serious threats on goal.
“Quincy is always tough,” Cashmere head coach Emmanuel Flores said. “They have quality players. They can move the ball around well. They’re physical, fast and well-organized. I give credit to their coach.”
Cashmere was a little sluggish, but showed they could defensively recover, and limited Quincy’s shot attempts. They could also transition quickly out of their defense and form attacks, but Quincy’s defense would often deftly dismantle most of them.
The Jackrabbits, though, made the most of what the Bulldogs reluctantly gave.
In the eighth minute, Quincy’s Alejandro Mendoza dribbled up the left side of the field. With the low sun at his back — and in the eyes of Cashmere’s goalkeeper — he seized the moment, and before most knew what happened the ball ripped against the inside of the net and Quincy was up 1-0.
Less than two minutes later, Jorge Nunez legged a hard ball at Cashmere’s goal, and it rebounded off of a defender and immediately back to him, and this time he found the net to make it two-goal lead.
“I think, in this game, we shot ourselves in the foot. That first goal was a good shot, that’s hard to defend, but the second goal shouldn’t have happened,” Flores said.
The Jackrabbits kept the pressure high, but the rest of the half was held mostly to the midfield. Cashmere struggled to create in the final third, but were able to get a shot on goal, and send a couple free-kicks wide before halftime.
Out of halftime, the Bulldogs were noticeably more aggressive. They were beating Quincy to 50/50 balls, and connecting more on passes. This allowed them to hold more possession, and limit Quincy’s attacks on the goal.
Quincy created momentary bursts out of the midfield that were dangerous, but because of a few key saves by Dalan Smart and a resilient defense, Cashmere was able to shut out the Jackrabbits the entire second half. Unfortunately, Quincy returned the favor.
“We didn’t have many chances on goal, and we weren’t able to capitalize when we did,” Flores said. “It’s a tough loss, but we’ve been challenging ourselves with tough opponents these first few games.”
Cashmere’s season record is 1-2-1, and is now 0-1 in league. Quincy’s season record is 3-1, including 1-0 in league play.
Cashmere plays Omak on the road this Thursday at 4 p.m. Quincy is on the road for a 4 p.m. match Thursday in Chelan.