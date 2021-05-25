EAST WENATCHEE — Dillon Esparza had a whale of a game Tuesday night in Eastmont’s season-opener against Moses Lake.
The senior drained four 3-pointers, two in each half, and dropped a game-high 34 points to help guide the Wildcats to a 69-63 win in a game that had 17 lead changes.
“He did really well,” Eastmont head coach George Juarez said after the win. “The interesting thing was that it was a very silent 34 points. He wasn’t shooting all the time but I knew he was being very productive out there.”
Esparza poured in 18 points in the second half as he, Cael Flanagan and junior Spencer Heimbigner took over in the fourth quarter. Eastmont outscored Moses Lake 22-13 in the final frame, despite playing nearly the entire quarter in the bonus.
World photo/Don Seabrook Moses Lake's Merit Jansen finds Eastmont's Dillon Esparza and Logan Schneider all over him, eventually turning the ball over in their basketball game Tuesday night, May 25, 2021, at Eastmont. Eastmont applied pressure to Moses Lake the length of the court most of the game creating turnovers but eventually putting Eastmont in foul trouble early. The Wildcats were able to come back from a third quarter deficit to beat Moses Lake by the end of the game. For more photographs of the game, see a gallery at wenatcheeworld.com and a short video on The Wenatchee World's Facebook page.
Defensively, the Wildcats were relentless all game; off the jump, they forced a handful of turnovers in a half-court trap and were rewarded with a few easy transition buckets. Moses Lake eventually adjusted, but Eastmont caused seven turnovers in the first quarter and took a 17-12 lead.
The only issue for Eastmont was foul trouble. Logan Schneider and Heimbigner both picked up a pair of fouls in the first quarter, and then a third early in the second, forcing Juarez to sit them down for the rest of the half.
Moses Lake’s Marshall Tibbs, who finished with a team-high 24 points and 11 rebounds, started to heat up in the second and the Chiefs were able to hold the Wildcats to just 12 points in the quarter to take a 32-29 lead.
The entire second half was fairly tight, with neither team able to seize momentum. Eastmont kept the score close, and at one point, retook the lead in the third quarter, but Moses Lake found Tibbs in the paint consistently and matched Eastmont point-for-point to carry a 50-47 lead into the fourth quarter.
Esparza knotted up the score two minutes into the fourth after burying a 3-pointer at the top of the key; then it was a war from there. The lead switched hands several times, never rising above four before the other team would drain a basket. Midway through the quarter Heimbigner, playing with four fouls, stepped in and took a charge under the basket that completely flipped the momentum.
“That was critical,” Juarez said. “I thought he was pretty well set, and Spencer did a nice job in the fourth quarter.”
Following the charge, the Wildcats took the lead for good, stretching it to six with a few free throws in the closing moments.
“I thought we did a great job controlling their guards in the fourth and containing Tibbs, who was the only guy to score more than one basket in the quarter,” Juarez said. “We’re relatively inexperienced with only one starter (Flanagan) from last year’s team left and my sixth man (Esparza). I thought we played well at times and we were able to hang on in an intense game. As time goes on, our young guys will get acclimated to the speed of the game at the varsity level.”
Next up: The Wildcats (1-0) host cross-bridge rival Wenatchee on Friday. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.
