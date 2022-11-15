Ava Porter from Wenatchee High School celebrates a strike in the 10th frame of her first game Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, ending with a team high score of 192. The team was playing Sunnyside at Eastmont Lanes.
EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont Lanes were alive once more Tuesday with high school bowlers.
The Wenatchee Panthers swept four games against Sunnyside and Eastmont dropped two of three games against Eisenhower in a dual match Tuesday afternoon at the Eastmont Lanes Bowling Alley.
Wenatchee beat Sunnyside 1,850-11,73 in total pins. Junior Ava Porter bowled a 192, sophomore Charlene Campbell bowled a 191 and freshman Sophia Johnson bowled a 187 on the day.
“I was really proud of how we came out this year for the first match. We won the Moses Lake Invite last week with 10 teams, which kind of let us know where we were at,” Head Coach Jeremy Enders said after the match. “Our team is really young but we have a lot of promise. We’re bowling really well right now but we know we can do even better as the season goes along.”
Eastmont lost their first game of the match, won the second, and dropped bakers games to Eisenhower.
Eastmont coach Christy Binge said the school has a young but eager team this year.
“Everyone is very young but we are getting better and better each time we bowl,” Binge said.
Both teams will travel for their next matches. Eastmont will head out to take on Moses Lake High School, while Wenatchee will face off against Selah High School. Both matches are on Thursday.
