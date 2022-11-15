EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont Lanes were alive once more Tuesday with high school bowlers.

The Wenatchee Panthers swept four games against Sunnyside and Eastmont dropped two of three games against Eisenhower in a dual match Tuesday afternoon at the Eastmont Lanes Bowling Alley.



