EAST WENATCHEE — Michael Singleton worked quickly and effectively on the mound Friday afternoon for Eastmont. As soon as he received the ball, he was ready to throw his next pitch.
“He likes having the ball. He likes being aggressive,” said head coach Darren Hoff.
The aggressive approach proved effective, as Singleton tossed a complete game shutout in a win against the Eisenhower Cadets. The Wildcats won 10-0 in a mercy-rule-shortened game.
The win was the fifth in a row for a Wildcats team on a roll. Eastmont beat Eisenhower 3-1 on Tuesday. Friday also served as Eastmont’s senior night, and the Wildcats honored the team’s four seniors — Cooper Richards, Sam Klinkenberg, Logan Schneider and Kade Kuske — in a pregame ceremony.
On the bump, Singleton came up big when needed.
“Three, if not four times, today he got us out of jams when we got into trouble,” Hoff said.
With runners on second and third and one out in the fourth inning, Singleton induced a pop out and strike out looking to strand the runners. He followed it up with a one, two, three fifth inning with a grounder to the pitcher, a pop out and a strikeout.
Eisenhower’s best chance to get on the board came in the sixth inning when they loaded the bases with one out. While in a high-pressure situation, Singleton continued to work fast, striking out the next two batters to finish off the six-inning shutout.
“I saw him get out of trouble,” Hoff said. “You can teach a kid mechanics. You can teach pitch sequences and stuff. When it hits the fan, that’s got to come from within.”
The Panther's offense mimicked the dark clouds above the field: it seemed as if at any point it could open up and pour, but it remained largely dry. Eastmont scored a single run in the second, third and fourth inning.
With the bases loaded and one out in the fifth inning, the Wildcats took advantage of a prime scoring opportunity.
Logan Schneider got the action started with a hit by a pitch to force home a run. The senior likely happily traded a bruise for an RBI on Eastmont’s senior night. The next batter, Valente Barrios, cleared the bases with a double that scored three. Barrios advanced to third and later scored on a passed ball. The rally coincided with the hardest rain of the afternoon, though the drizzle was not enough to stop play.
“The boys’, in the clutch, had some good executions finally,” Hoff said.
Hoff added that the team focuses on building small innings that turn into more significant innings with more scoring.
“It’s uncanny how many times that happens,” he said. “And that happened today for us.”
The Wildcats took an 8-0 lead to the sixth inning after entering the bottom of the fifth inning with a 3-0 lead. Barrios added another RBI in the sixth inning to give the Wildcats their tenth run, sealing a victory.
Eastmont will finish the regular season Tuesday against the Davis Pirates in Yakima.