WENATCHEE — After a tie with Mead on Friday night, the Wildcats turned around and immediately played Central Valley on Saturday.
This one ended in a 2-1 loss to the Bears, but there were moments near the end that could have swung it their way.
The Bears were the first to score. It came in the first half off of a set-play, when they arched a pass into a crowded box where it rattled around and eventually off of a Wildcat, and unfortunately into the net 1-0.
Central Valley’s second goal came in the second half. A bear dribbled up the right side, cut in on a defender, and slotted the ball past the keeper on the near post 2-0.
“It was well-defended,” Eastmont Head Coach Vidal Hurtado said.
Eastmont’s only goal came late in the second half on a penalty kick. Benny Mejia slotted it low and to the left 2-1.
“We had chances at the end but didn’t pull the trigger fast enough,” Hurtado said. “For a few different reasons, seven players were ineligible for the first two weeks, but we’ll be clearing guys and getting them back to their expected positions.”
Eastmont’s record is now 0-1-1.
“I’m excited for what's coming,” Hurtado said.
For their second game of the season in two days, Wenatchee boys soccer took on Mead.
They had just lost to Central Valley in a shootout the night previously, so on Saturday afternoon, they were hoping for a different result. They got one, but a 0-0 tie still wasn’t quite what they were looking for.
Wenatchee’s record is now 0-1-1.
Wenatchee plays at Quincy on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
