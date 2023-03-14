230314-sportslocal-ehssoccer 01.jpg
Buy Now

Eastmont's Aaron Escalera is upended by Central Valley goalie Sam Alicea near the end of their soccer game Saturday, March 11, 2023. A penalty was called setting up Eastmont's only score in a 2-1 loss at Wenatchee High School's Apple Bowl. For more photos, go to wenatcheeworld.com.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

WENATCHEE — After a tie with Mead on Friday night, the Wildcats turned around and immediately played Central Valley on Saturday.

This one ended in a 2-1 loss to the Bears, but there were moments near the end that could have swung it their way.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?