230412-sportslocal-ehsgolftourney 01.jpg
Buy Now

Eastmont's Cloe Roberts blasts her golf ball out of a sand trap on the third hole at Rock Island Golf Course during a Big 9 Athletic Conference match Tuesday. She ended up with a bogey on the hole. High winds created havoc among the golfers on the day. For more photographs, go to wenatcheeworld.com.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

ROCK ISLAND — The Wildcats may be wind-whisperers after the girls’ golf team more than survived the ever-constant gushing and clashing winds that redirected golf balls at the Rock Island Golf Course throughout the afternoon on Tuesday — they thrived.

Eastmont dominated the par-72 course and won with a team score of 407. Their margin of victory wasn’t by a little or by a lot but by a massive 77 fewer strokes than second-place West Valley.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?