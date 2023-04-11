Eastmont's Cloe Roberts blasts her golf ball out of a sand trap on the third hole at Rock Island Golf Course during a Big 9 Athletic Conference match Tuesday. She ended up with a bogey on the hole. High winds created havoc among the golfers on the day. For more photographs, go to wenatcheeworld.com.
ROCK ISLAND — The Wildcats may be wind-whisperers after the girls’ golf team more than survived the ever-constant gushing and clashing winds that redirected golf balls at the Rock Island Golf Course throughout the afternoon on Tuesday — they thrived.
Eastmont dominated the par-72 course and won with a team score of 407. Their margin of victory wasn’t by a little or by a lot but by a massive 77 fewer strokes than second-place West Valley.
This was in large part due to three of Eastmont’s golfers placing in the top five for individual performances.
Lily Weigel finished with the best individual score by shooting a 91 for Eastmont. Cloe Roberts took second with a score of 98 and Kyndal Reasor earned fifth with a 108.
“We had good scores from even my fifth and sixth golfers,” said Eastmont head coach Pat Welch said. “They’re getting more competitive as the season goes on.”
Wenatchee rounded out the top five with Eva Phillippi placing third with a score of 101, a personal best, and Jaycie Moubray placing fourth with a score of 105.
“Eva has taken off a lot of strokes in her game,” Wenatchee Head Coach Doug Merrill said. “She’s been consistent this season and is trending in the right direction.”
Eastmont’s Layni Schmutzler shot a 110 to place seventh, Anissa Holman shot a 112 to place eighth, and Tessa Mae Field finished with 116 strokes to place 11th. Ally Green finished with a 125 and placed 14th for Wenatchee.
Wenatchee was short a golfer due to illness and was unable to earn a team score.
Wenatchee and Eastmont will compete at the Gamble Sands Invite on Wednesday at 1 p.m.
