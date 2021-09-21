EAST WENATCHEE — The Wildcats splashed, dashed and dove their way to a big win Tuesday in their swim meet against Wenatchee at the Eastmont Aquatics Center.
Eastmont won 137-49 in total points and had a good showing in almost every event.
"We've been building for a few years and I've been very grateful for how this team has grown," Eastmont head coach Darcy Bruggman said. "Today was a great meet for us. We have been working hard on racing strong from the start of the race no matter who is in the lane to the right or left. And we saw that tonight. There were so many personal bests and time drops."
Eastmont's Valerie McCray placed first in the dive portion of the meet and had an amazing meet altogether, Bruggman said.
"I'm putting the scores in and just watching, she gets stronger as she goes up in difficulty," she said. "Valerie is just so solid and amazing to watch."
Keeping to tradition, all the swimmers and divers from both teams got in the water after the meet and did a cheer to signify unity and valley pride.
"It's been something we've done for at least the last 10 years I've been coaching," Bruggman said. "It's really cool to see. That's something I love about the swim and dive community, it's just good people and good athletes."
The Wildcats travel to Yakima to take on Ike and Davis next Thursday.