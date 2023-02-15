EAST WENATCHEE — One way or another Tuesday, a team’s season would end at the hand of their rival.
Three other times this season, Eastmont and Wenatchee boys basketball had faced each other, and every time the Wildcats won. A trend, over the season, had emerged that allowed the possibility that anyone could win.
Eastmont won their first meeting by 34, second by 12, and just last month, their third by five.
Each encounter trended toward a more competitive game and with the added catalysts of an emotional rivalry and potentially season-ending loss, when looking to predict who could win, all that could be done was shrug.
“I never feel comfortable playing Wenatchee,” Eastmont Head Coach George Juarez said. “Anything can happen.”
That’s how the first half went. Eastmont leaped out to an early lead that was never more than two possessions ahead of Wenatchee. The Wildcats hit their shots early and blocked numerous shots, while Wenatchee struggled to create consistent offense.
Things changed late in the first quarter when Eastmont’s shots went cold, and Wenatchee got a boost from their defense by transitioning quickly off of rebounds or turnovers, like when Jackson Bishop stole the ball and went coast-to-coast for a dunk 12-10.
“Wenatchee was aggressive to the boards,” Juarez said. “Every loose ball seemed to go their way, and they’d score.”
Wenatchee rebounded consistently and went to the post early in the second quarter to eventually tie the game 16-all, not one minute into the quarter.
Eastmont received a momentum switch from Reece Gallaher when he hit a 3-pointer after the tie, then finished a three-point play that started with a rebound-putback, all within a minute of each other. Wenatchee led 22-18.
That’s how the half progressed. Eastmont would build a lead, then Wenatchee would claw their way back. That is until Wenatchee tied the game with 42 seconds left in the half. A clutch three from Eastmont’s Adrien Ruffins, and a key block and a free throw from Austin Ruffins returned the lead to the Wildcats at halftime 30-26.
The second half was a little different. Eastmont hit their shots early, and over the first six minutes of the third quarter, Eastmont was on a 17-6 run. Wenatchee brought it back with a five-point burst in the last minute 47-37.
“I give credit to my coaching staff,” Juarez said. “We were playing man-to-man, and they convinced me to go zone. We made the switch, and I think it made a big difference. It allowed us to rebound, and get out and run in transition.”
It didn’t change much in the last quarter. Eastmont built their largest lead to 18, but Wenatchee had a never-say-die attitude. A couple of 3-pointers and free throws from Michael Torres in the final minute and a half helped deflate the lead to its final score — Eastmont winning 70-57.
Eamon Monahan led Eastmont with 22 points, and Gallaher finished with 21.
For Wenatchee, Torres led with 20 points, nine of which were in the fourth quarter. Rivers Cook followed with 12. Wenatchee will graduate seven Seniors.
Eastmont improved their record to 14-7. Wenatchee ended their season 4-18.
Eastmont hosts Sunnyside this Friday in a loser-out District game at 6 p.m.
Eisenhower ends Eastmont’s season
YAKIMA — Eastmont girls’ basketball had a potentially season-ending game on their hands against Eisenhower Tuesday night.
Eastmont had played Eisenhower, now ranked 26th in the state, twice this season. The Wildcats lost the first game by 21 and the second by 14, showing enough improvement to rival the Cadets for potentially extending their season.
The Wildcats were off of a recent win, and Eisenhower was on a three-game winning streak. The Cadets, however, were in peak form, and they won by their largest margin against Eastmont this season 76-47.
Eastmont showed improvement over the season and surprised more than a few teams. They will graduate six Seniors.
Eastmont ended their season with a record of 7-14. Eisenhower improves to 13-7.