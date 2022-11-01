221102-sportslocal-ehssoccer 01.jpg
Eastmont's Jessie Ramirez gets past the Davis defense to shoot at the Davis goal in a Wildcats' home game Tuesday. The ball slipped through the goalie's hands to the front of the post and Eastmont's Liliana Johnson finished it for their first score 30 seconds into the game. With their 5-0 win, Eastmont hosts Eisenhower at 6 p.m. on Thursday in a loser-out match. Meanwhile, Wenatchee plays for the district title at 6 p.m. Thursday at West Valley's field in Yakima. For more photographs, go to wenatcheeworld.com.

 Don Seabrook

Eastmont soccer defeated Davis 5-0 Tuesday in their district tournament play-in game. 

The Wildcats will now host Eisenhower at 6 p.m. Thursday in a loser-out match.

Eastmont's soccer team shut Davis down for a 5-0 win Tuesday night at home in a district tournament play-in game.

Don Seabrook

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

Photo Editor

I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.

