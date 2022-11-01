Eastmont's Jessie Ramirez gets past the Davis defense to shoot at the Davis goal in a Wildcats' home game Tuesday. The ball slipped through the goalie's hands to the front of the post and Eastmont's Liliana Johnson finished it for their first score 30 seconds into the game. With their 5-0 win, Eastmont hosts Eisenhower at 6 p.m. on Thursday in a loser-out match. Meanwhile, Wenatchee plays for the district title at 6 p.m. Thursday at West Valley's field in Yakima. For more photographs, go to wenatcheeworld.com.
World photo/Don Seabrook Eastmont High School's soccer team scored their first goal within 30 seconds and never looked back, defeating Davis 5-0 in a district tournament play-in game at Eastmont Tuesday night, Nov. 1, 2022. Eastmont hosts Eisenhower at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 in a loser out match. Meanwhile, Wenatchee plays for the district title on Thursday at 6 p.m. at West Valley of Yakima.
World photo/Don Seabrook Eastmont High School's soccer team scored their first goal within 30 seconds and never looked back, defeating Davis 5-0 in a district tournament play-in game at Eastmont Tuesday night, Nov. 1, 2022. Eastmont hosts Eisenhower at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 in a loser out match. Meanwhile, Wenatchee plays for the district title on Thursday at 6 p.m. at West Valley of Yakima.
World photo/Don Seabrook Eastmont High School's soccer team scored their first goal within 30 seconds and never looked back, defeating Davis 5-0 in a district tournament play-in game at Eastmont Tuesday night, Nov. 1, 2022. Eastmont hosts Eisenhower at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 in a loser out match. Meanwhile, Wenatchee plays for the district title on Thursday at 6 p.m. at West Valley of Yakima.
World photo/Don Seabrook Eastmont High School's soccer team scored their first goal within 30 seconds and never looked back, defeating Davis 5-0 in a district tournament play-in game at Eastmont Tuesday night, Nov. 1, 2022. Eastmont hosts Eisenhower at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 in a loser out match. Meanwhile, Wenatchee plays for the district title on Thursday at 6 p.m. at West Valley of Yakima.
World photo/Don Seabrook Eastmont High School's soccer team scored their first goal within 30 seconds and never looked back, defeating Davis 5-0 in a district tournament play-in game at Eastmont Tuesday night, Nov. 1, 2022. Eastmont hosts Eisenhower at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 in a loser out match. Meanwhile, Wenatchee plays for the district title on Thursday at 6 p.m. at West Valley of Yakima.
World photo/Don Seabrook Eastmont High School's soccer team scored their first goal within 30 seconds and never looked back, defeating Davis 5-0 in a district tournament play-in game at Eastmont Tuesday night, Nov. 1, 2022. Eastmont hosts Eisenhower at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 in a loser out match. Meanwhile, Wenatchee plays for the district title on Thursday at 6 p.m. at West Valley of Yakima.
World photo/Don Seabrook Eastmont High School's soccer team scored their first goal within 30 seconds and never looked back, defeating Davis 5-0 in a district tournament play-in game at Eastmont Tuesday night, Nov. 1, 2022. Eastmont hosts Eisenhower at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 in a loser out match. Meanwhile, Wenatchee plays for the district title on Thursday at 6 p.m. at West Valley of Yakima.
World photo/Don Seabrook Eastmont High School's soccer team scored their first goal within 30 seconds and never looked back, defeating Davis 5-0 in a district tournament play-in game at Eastmont Tuesday night, Nov. 1, 2022. Eastmont hosts Eisenhower at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 in a loser out match. Meanwhile, Wenatchee plays for the district title on Thursday at 6 p.m. at West Valley of Yakima.
World photo/Don Seabrook Eastmont High School's soccer team scored their first goal within 30 seconds and never looked back, defeating Davis 5-0 in a district tournament play-in game at Eastmont Tuesday night, Nov. 1, 2022. Eastmont hosts Eisenhower at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 in a loser out match. Meanwhile, Wenatchee plays for the district title on Thursday at 6 p.m. at West Valley of Yakima.
World photo/Don Seabrook Eastmont High School's soccer team scored their first goal within 30 seconds and never looked back, defeating Davis 5-0 in a district tournament play-in game at Eastmont Tuesday night, Nov. 1, 2022. Eastmont hosts Eisenhower at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 in a loser out match. Meanwhile, Wenatchee plays for the district title on Thursday at 6 p.m. at West Valley of Yakima.
World photo/Don Seabrook Eastmont High School's soccer team scored their first goal within 30 seconds and never looked back, defeating Davis 5-0 in a district tournament play-in game at Eastmont Tuesday night, Nov. 1, 2022. Eastmont hosts Eisenhower at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 in a loser out match. Meanwhile, Wenatchee plays for the district title on Thursday at 6 p.m. at West Valley of Yakima.
World photo/Don Seabrook Eastmont High School's soccer team scored their first goal within 30 seconds and never looked back, defeating Davis 5-0 in a district tournament play-in game at Eastmont Tuesday night, Nov. 1, 2022. Eastmont hosts Eisenhower at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 in a loser out match. Meanwhile, Wenatchee plays for the district title on Thursday at 6 p.m. at West Valley of Yakima.
World photo/Don Seabrook Eastmont High School's soccer team scored their first goal within 30 seconds and never looked back, defeating Davis 5-0 in a district tournament play-in game at Eastmont Tuesday night, Nov. 1, 2022. Eastmont hosts Eisenhower at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 in a loser out match. Meanwhile, Wenatchee plays for the district title on Thursday at 6 p.m. at West Valley of Yakima.
World photo/Don Seabrook Eastmont High School's soccer team scored their first goal within 30 seconds and never looked back, defeating Davis 5-0 in a district tournament play-in game at Eastmont Tuesday night, Nov. 1, 2022. Eastmont hosts Eisenhower at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 in a loser out match. Meanwhile, Wenatchee plays for the district title on Thursday at 6 p.m. at West Valley of Yakima.
World photo/Don Seabrook Eastmont High School's soccer team scored their first goal within 30 seconds and never looked back, defeating Davis 5-0 in a district tournament play-in game at Eastmont Tuesday night, Nov. 1, 2022. Eastmont hosts Eisenhower at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 in a loser out match. Meanwhile, Wenatchee plays for the district title on Thursday at 6 p.m. at West Valley of Yakima.
World photo/Don Seabrook Eastmont High School's soccer team scored their first goal within 30 seconds and never looked back, defeating Davis 5-0 in a district tournament play-in game at Eastmont Tuesday night, Nov. 1, 2022. Eastmont hosts Eisenhower at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 in a loser out match. Meanwhile, Wenatchee plays for the district title on Thursday at 6 p.m. at West Valley of Yakima.
World photo/Don Seabrook Eastmont High School's soccer team scored their first goal within 30 seconds and never looked back, defeating Davis 5-0 in a district tournament play-in game at Eastmont Tuesday night, Nov. 1, 2022. Eastmont hosts Eisenhower at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 in a loser out match. Meanwhile, Wenatchee plays for the district title on Thursday at 6 p.m. at West Valley of Yakima.
World photo/Don Seabrook Eastmont High School's soccer team scored their first goal within 30 seconds and never looked back, defeating Davis 5-0 in a district tournament play-in game at Eastmont Tuesday night, Nov. 1, 2022. Eastmont hosts Eisenhower at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 in a loser out match. Meanwhile, Wenatchee plays for the district title on Thursday at 6 p.m. at West Valley of Yakima.
World photo/Don Seabrook Eastmont High School's soccer team scored their first goal within 30 seconds and never looked back, defeating Davis 5-0 in a district tournament play-in game at Eastmont Tuesday night, Nov. 1, 2022. Eastmont hosts Eisenhower at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 in a loser out match. Meanwhile, Wenatchee plays for the district title on Thursday at 6 p.m. at West Valley of Yakima.
World photo/Don Seabrook Eastmont High School's soccer team scored their first goal within 30 seconds and never looked back, defeating Davis 5-0 in a district tournament play-in game at Eastmont Tuesday night, Nov. 1, 2022. Eastmont hosts Eisenhower at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 in a loser out match. Meanwhile, Wenatchee plays for the district title on Thursday at 6 p.m. at West Valley of Yakima.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone