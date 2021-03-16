EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont pounced on Quincy early and put the Jackrabbits away in the first 20 minutes Tuesday night, earning their sixth win and fourth clean sheet of the season.
The Wildcats just smothered the Jackrabbits from the opening kick and kept the field tilted in both halves. Seniors Jayden Brown and Megan Chandler had another marvelous game, both netting a hat-trick each as Eastmont downed Quincy 6-nil.
“We created really good opportunities and I’m happy for them that (Megan and Jayden) were able to put three away each,” Eastmont head coach Vidal Hurtado said after the win. “I think besides them the big standout was Rylee Fischer, who was able to feed several balls behind their defense. She is getting better and better every day at providing those opportunities.”
Brown dribbled into the box and teed up a shot within the first six minutes, but she sailed her attempt high over the net. She got a chance at redemption just a few minutes later though as Fischer fed a perfect ball through the Jackrabbits backline and Brown converted the shot to give Eastmont a 1-nil lead.
Chandler added a second goal just a few minutes later after intercepting an attempted clear and scoring on a breakaway. Brown scored two more goals in the half to complete her second first-half hat-trick in the last week — she scored three in the opening 40 against Cashmere last Tuesday.
The Wildcats applied constant pressure and racked up over 10 shots in the half. Quincy generated a couple of shots in the closing minutes of the first half, but overall it was a dominant half for Eastmont.
It was the kind of start that Hurtado was hoping for after Saturday’s performance against Cascade.
“We came out a little flat on Saturday thinking we were the bigger school and would take care of it, but it doesn’t matter who we play,” Hurtado said. “Quincy came in with a (4-1) record and we took it as they would come in ready to play and try to take a win. We came out with a stronger mentality today and it showed right off the bat. I want to come out with that same intensity whoever we match up against.”
Up 4-nil at half, Hurtado gave senior keeper Kora Fry the option of sitting and allowing freshman Liliana Johnson the chance to play the second 40 minutes in net. They had talked about it prior to the game. So at the break, he left the decision to Fry.
“She said ‘absolutely, I know she will do a great job’,” Hurtado said. “And I thought she did great. She was active; she had a few shots come her way and she handled them well. I’m looking forward to her growth in the program because she gives us a lot of confidence.”
The Wildcats continued to dial up the pressure in the second half, even with Hurtado emptying his bench, and Chandler was able to score a pair of goals four minutes apart to complete her hattrick.
“Sometimes it’s best not to sub but they were necessary today and I’m happy that everyone got a chance to play tonight,” Hurtado said.
Eastmont outshot Quincy 21-9.
The Wildcats will get a few days to rest and recuperate before taking on the Wenatchee Panthers Saturday at home. Eastmont handed Wenatchee its only loss of the season back on Feb. 27., but it was in PKs. So the game figures to be tight.
“It’s a big one but I feel good about it and the girls are ready,” Hurtado said. “We’ve been watching film, not on them, but on ourselves because we do a good job at times of playing (and controlling) the tempo of the game. We move the ball to get the opponent out of position to then get a go at goal; we proved it against Moses Lake, Ephrata and today. I just want to see us do it against a bigger team, and that’s Wenatchee. We’re looking forward to it.”
Kickoff Saturday is at 1 p.m.
Each Eastmont player on the roster will be allotted four tickets apiece for friends and family to attend the game. Eastmont athletic director Russ Waterman said Tuesday that depending on capacity, some tickets might be made available for Wenatchee parents as well.