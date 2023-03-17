Eastmont golfer Lily Weigel celebrates draining a birdie putt on the third hole of the Rock Island Golf Course in a tournament her team is hosting March 17, 2023. At the time, she was also in the lead for a "closest to the pin" competition on the hole at 16-feet.
Eastmont golfer Lily Weigel celebrates draining a birdie putt on the third hole of the Rock Island Golf Course in a tournament her team is hosting March 17, 2023. At the time, she was also in the lead for a "closest to the pin" competition on the hole at 16-feet.
ROCK ISLAND — Girls' golf converged on the Rock Island Golf Course on Friday afternoon. Eastmont hosted the event and took third with a team score of 280 after Southridge and Kamiakin. Wenatchee scored 339 to finish eighth out of 11 other 3A and 4A schools.
For Eastmont, several Wildcats posted a personal best. Those golfers were Lily Weigel with an 84, Layni Schmutzler with a 94, Kyndal Reasor with a 102, Annisa Holman with a 112, and Tessa Mae Field with a 118. Cloe Roberts scored 104. Kaitlyn Linebarier scored 126 and Savanna Phillips scored 128.
Jaycie Moubray led Wenatchee with a score of 104. Eva Phillipi followed with 109. Kali Nordling scored 126 and Sophia Kinninger finished with 136.
There were also 1A and 2A schools that competed against each other at the invite.
As a team, Cascade scored 378 to take seventh place out of nine other teams. Omak took fourth with a score of 307.
For Cascade, Zoe Boggs led with a score of 115. Baylee Unger followed with 131. Rayen Blue scored a 132 and Maddy Black finished with a 135.
Wenatchee and Eastmont play at Davis on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone