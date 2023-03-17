ROCK ISLAND — Girls' golf converged on the Rock Island Golf Course on Friday afternoon. Eastmont hosted the event and took third with a team score of 280 after Southridge and Kamiakin. Wenatchee scored 339 to finish eighth out of 11 other 3A and 4A schools.

For Eastmont, several Wildcats posted a personal best. Those golfers were Lily Weigel with an 84, Layni Schmutzler with a 94, Kyndal Reasor with a 102, Annisa Holman with a 112, and Tessa Mae Field with a 118. Cloe Roberts scored 104. Kaitlyn Linebarier scored 126 and Savanna Phillips scored 128.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

