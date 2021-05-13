SOAP LAKE — The conditions at Lakeview Golf & Country Club were near perfect Thursday for the North Central Region boys golf championship.
The sun was shining, the wind a soft breeze and the course was in great shape. But with greens fast and firm and out-of-bounds (OB) in play on nearly every hole, it created some high scores.
Ephrata’s Jacob Rawley dominated from start to finish, carding an even-par-72. The senior birdied three holes, including No. 18 to finish out his high school career.
“Jacob was considered the best all year long and that was probably his best round of the year,” Wenatchee head coach Evan Haske said of Rawley. “We’re hoping to have three or four guys step into that role next year after getting some experience.”
The Panthers didn’t have any seniors on this year's squad and only one player with previous varsity experience, Haske said; this season served as a way to get everyone’s feet wet. Junior Carson Huffaker led the team with an 86 and finished T-7. Ashton Holcomb finished close behind with an 87, Max Yount and Jackson Bishop both shot a 91, and Drew Nielsen carded a 95.
Wenatchee's top four golfers totaled 355 strokes, finishing second as a team behind Ephrata, which blew away everyone with a team score of 321. Eastmont shot a 371 and Chelan a 375.
Chelan’s Miles Grossberg finished second behind Rawley with a four-over-par-76, which is amazing considering the senior carded a nine on the Par-4 second, and was eight over at one point on the front nine. Grossberg weathered through that initial adversity though and found some life at the turn, shooting the back-nine three under par.
“He really settled down after that beginning,” Chelan head coach Kirk Einspahr said Friday. “I was following him at the time and after the fourth hole, I let him go and started watching some of the other kids. I don’t think he felt the pressure playing with (Rawley), but I could tell he was nervous. If he wouldn’t have had the nine on two, it would have made a huge difference.”
Chelan junior Joey Gasper shot a 93 and senior JD Gonzalez finished with a 99.
“JD broke his right hand in the last football game against Cashmere, so he was playing one-handed until the final two weeks of the season,” Einspahr said. “He popped right back into form. He was struggling a little bit with his slices on Thursday, but he didn’t have much time to do anything this season. I didn’t expect to have him at all so that was a nice bonus and I put him as our No. 3. Joey had some drives that he pulled and struggled with his chipping, but he was able to settle down on the back nine with a 44. It might have been one of his worst scores all year, but he knows what he needs to practice on for next year and I expect him to be our No. 1.”
Eastmont’s Quinton Ward led the Wildcats team with an 89. Andrew Pope shot a 93, Andy Hobson carded a 94 and Reece Gallaher finished with a 95. Cascade’s Isaac Cortes (85) and Jeremy Sickles (97) were the only Kodiaks to break 100.
The Tigers dominated on their home course as all six golfers posted a score under 100, and the four best — whose scores count toward the final tally — finished among the top seven in the entire tournament.
Kenji Pickeral shot a 79, which was good for third place, Mason Moore shot an 84, and Max Hewitt finished with an 86.
With the season finished, the Panthers played a fun 9-hole scramble (including coaches) Friday at Three Lakes Golf Club.
“The summertime is typically when I start to knock off the rust so I played a couple of holes with the guys to get ready for Friday,” Haske said. “We’re just doing a fun little scramble, hand out awards and then collect the equipment. But it’s nice to get back together one more time and talk about regionals and next year a little bit and then have some fun with golf instead of just always working toward better scores.”