Wenatchee's Anthony Garcia, right, gets tripped up by Moses Lake's Camdyn Kinser in the first half of their game Tuesday night, May 2, 2023, at the Apple Bowl. Wenatchee dominated play in winning the match 7-1.
WENATCHEE — With only two games left in the regular season and in the middle of a 3-way tie with Eastmont and Davis for the top spot in the Big Nine, the Wenatchee High School soccer team knew the season didn’t just hinge upon beating Moses Lake on Senior Night, they had scrape for every point. A 7-1 win helped.
Wenatchee (8-3, 10-4-1) had been on a 3-game winning streak before they hosted Moses Lake (4-8, 5-10) Tuesday night and the Mavericks had recently suffered a 6-goal shutout loss against Davis.
The Panthers lost to the Mavericks by a single goal almost a month ago. To flip that loss into a 7-goal win shows that Wenatchee may be peaking at the most opportune moment of the season.
Wenatchee dominated from the get-go. At halftime, they led 4-0.
“It was a very good game, possession-wise,” said Wenatchee head coach Dennis Tronson. “We controlled play throughout the match and moved the ball to create opportunities.”
Anthony Garcia led Wenatchee with another hat trick, Chani Vega had 2 goals and 2 assists, Julian Reyes netted a goal and 3 assists, Brady Paz added a goal, and Alex Sanchez finished with an assist. Moses Lake scored their only goal in the 75th minute.
“With 11 Seniors on Senior Night,” Tronson said. “It was nice to play our Senior goalkeeper Salazar for the whole first half and the last 10 minutes. He hurt his knee in January and came back to get on the field.”
Wenatchee put 20 shots on goal throughout the game with several good looks and near misses. But the final standings will depend upon a couple of Friday night match results.
“They know what they have to do at Eisenhower,” Tronson said. “We have to win and score three goals to get max points which give us another chance to play at home and a shot at the district championship.”
Wenatchee plays their last regular season match at Eisenhower (Yakima) on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
