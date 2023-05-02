230503-sportslocal-whssoccer 01.jpg
Wenatchee's Anthony Garcia, right, gets tripped up by Moses Lake's Camdyn Kinser in the first half of their game Tuesday night, May 2, 2023, at the Apple Bowl. Wenatchee dominated play in winning the match 7-1.

WENATCHEE — With only two games left in the regular season and in the middle of a 3-way tie with Eastmont and Davis for the top spot in the Big Nine, the Wenatchee High School soccer team knew the season didn’t just hinge upon beating Moses Lake on Senior Night, they had scrape for every point. A 7-1 win helped.

Wenatchee (8-3, 10-4-1) had been on a 3-game winning streak before they hosted Moses Lake (4-8, 5-10) Tuesday night and the Mavericks had recently suffered a 6-goal shutout loss against Davis.

230503-sportslocal-whssoccer 02.jpg
Julian Reyes from Wenatchee tangles up with Moses Lake's Antonio Landeros in their soccer match Tuesday night.


