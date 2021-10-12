CHELAN — The Chelan Goats accomplished something Tuesday they had never done before on the soccer pitch.
Beat Cascade.
“To say this was a big game is an understatement,” Chelan head coach Amaris Longmire said after the historic win. “We have had this game on our minds for a week after losing to Cascade in a shootout.”
The game was back-and-forth through the first half as both teams tried to build an attack. The Kodiaks generated a few close chances in the half, including one that claked off the post 10 minutes in, but the Goats were able to clean up the rest and keep the score even heading into half.
“We knew we had to take control,” Longmire said.
Three minutes into the second half, the Goats found the back of the net. Arden Paglia tapped an indirect free kick to Maya Cowan, who laced a shot past Cascade’s keeper to give Chelan a 1-nil lead. Chelan then padded its lead in the 58th minute after scoring an own goal off a corner kick. Jailyn Reinhart crossed a ball into the six that bounced off a Kodiak defender and into the net.
Cascade pushed for a goal over the final 20 minutes but Chelan was able to hold on to secure their fifth clean sheet of the season.
Chelan (7-4) has a pair of non-leaguers this week against Pateros (Thurs.) and Wahluke (Sat.) before closing its season with a trio of CTL games against Omak, Cashmere and Quincy. Kickoff on Thursday is at 4:30 p.m., and 11 a.m., on Saturday.
As for the Kodiaks (6-7), they’ll look to bounce back Thursday against Omak before hosting Quincy, in what should be a tight game, next Tuesday. Kickoff on Thursday is at 4 p.m.
“We just have to keep our heads up and get back to work tomorrow,” Cascade head coach Javier Reyna said Thursday. “We have three more league games that we need to win.”
Eastmont 6, Moses Lake 1
The Wildcats flushed last week and got back to their dominant style of play Tuesday, securing a decisive 6-1 win over Moses Lake on the road.
“We started a little bit frantic but I think we played a solid 65 minutes of soccer,” Eastmont head coach Vidal Hurtado said after the win. “We had good ball movement and generated some good opportunities.”
Eastmont scored three goals in each half. Kylee Maytrychit opened the floodgates in the sixth minute, scoring off a free-kick. Paige Fischer then scored in the 29th minute off an assist from Liliana Johnson, who netted a goal of her own just before halftime. Fischer scored her second goal of the night 13 minutes into the second half, then Kendall Flanagan closed out the scoring with a pair of goals in the 64th and 78th minute.
“This one gave us a good feeling,” Hurtado said. “We played to our capability and Moses Lake is a tough team. We’re rolling, hopefully, we can keep this up against Sunnyside and then the big one on Tuesday (against Wenatchee). We just have to take it one at a time while keeping our overall goal in mind.”
The Wildcats travel to Sunnyside to face the Grizzlies on Saturday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.
Wenatchee 2, Eisenhower 0
The Panthers might not have dominated Ike on the scoreboard like they did Sunnyside, but they got the win — which is all that matters.
“We had the vast majority of possession, we just weren’t able to generate a ton of offense,” Wenatchee head coach David Vasquez said while on the bus drive back. “We made some adjustments at half and were able to score a minute and a half into the second.”
Emily Eckert made an overlapping run and carried the ball to the end line before crossing it into the six to Masyn Heggem, who buried the goal.
Natalie Zacararias scored the Panthers’ second goal off an assist from Piper Davidson with nine minutes left in the second half, which ultimately sealed the win.
“Zacarias played lights out tonight,” Vasquez said. “She was giving them fits at left striker. We moved some players into new positions and that helped out tremendously. We typically get our goals in the first half, but tonight we showed that we can generate offense in the second half as well.”
Same as Hurtado, Vasquez acknowledged that the game next week is in the back of their minds. But like Hurtado, the focus is on Saturday.
“If we shouldn’t be focusing on it then stop bringing it up,” Vasquez jabbed with a chuckle. “We’ll build on the fact that we didn’t allow any goals tonight and Ana Jarecki made some killer saves. I have yet to see her level of focus in any other keeper and she came up big tonight. As far as the Eastmont game goes, we don’t need a whole lot of motivation. But there should be less focus on that and more on skill set and staying mentally prepared for it. That’s the focus.”
Wenatchee will look to keep its momentum rolling Saturday against West Valley. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.