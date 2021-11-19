World photo/Don Seabrook The Wenatchee High School's volleyball team stands disappointed after their five-set, upset loss to Mount Rainier in their first game of the 4A state tournament in Yakima Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. The Panthers won the first two sets but lost the final three. For more photographs, see a gallery at wenatcheeworld.com.
YAKIMA — Wenatchee's road to a state title came to an early end Friday night after the Panthers suffered a pair of soul-crushing five set defeats against Mount Rainier and Lake Stevens.
The Panthers opened the 4A state tournament with the first match of the morning and took a two-set lead against Mount Rainier. But the Rams won the next three sets (25-19, 29-27, 15-12) to pull off the upset.
Wenatchee had to wait nearly 12 hours until their consolation match against Lake Stevens, who lost to West Valley in their first round matchup.
The Panthers traded the first two sets with Lake Stevens but the Vikings were able to pull away in the fifth set to take the match (22-25, 25-12, 14-25, 25-16, 15-10).
Even though it was an early exit, the Panthers had a fantastic season and have no reason to hang their heads.
