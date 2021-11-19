Purchase Access

YAKIMA — Wenatchee's road to a state title came to an early end Friday night after the Panthers suffered a pair of soul-crushing five set defeats against Mount Rainier and Lake Stevens.

The Panthers opened the 4A state tournament with the first match of the morning and took a two-set lead against Mount Rainier. But the Rams won the next three sets (25-19, 29-27, 15-12) to pull off the upset.

Wenatchee had to wait nearly 12 hours until their consolation match against Lake Stevens, who lost to West Valley in their first round matchup.

The Panthers traded the first two sets with Lake Stevens but the Vikings were able to pull away in the fifth set to take the match (22-25, 25-12, 14-25, 25-16, 15-10).

Even though it was an early exit, the Panthers had a fantastic season and have no reason to hang their heads.

Sports Reporter

Zach Johnson is a 28-year-old sportswriter from Lakewood, Colorado. When he's not covering local sporting events you can find him carding birdies at many of the state's public golf courses, biking the Apple Capital Loop Trail, or skiing Mission Ridge.

