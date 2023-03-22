230322-sportslocal-whsehssoccer 01.jpg
Buy Now

Eastmont's Kai Pefferman gets high in the air to head a ball during a match with Wenatchee Tuesday night, March 21, 2023 at Eastmont. Wenatchee won the game in overtime 1-0. At right are Eastmont's Freddie Arredondo and Wenatchee's Anthony Garcia. For more photographs from the game, go to wenatcheeworld.com.

 Don Seabrook

EAST WENATCHEE — Not only did Wenatchee and Eastmont boys’ soccer come into Tuesday night's game with two-game winning streaks and a carbon copy of each other’s record, 2-1-1, but it was also the first cross-river rivalry matchup of the year and it began the Big Nine regular season.

After a scoreless game and two minutes into extra time, Wenatchee scored the golden goal to end the game 1-0.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?