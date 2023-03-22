Eastmont's Kai Pefferman gets high in the air to head a ball during a match with Wenatchee Tuesday night, March 21, 2023 at Eastmont. Wenatchee won the game in overtime 1-0. At right are Eastmont's Freddie Arredondo and Wenatchee's Anthony Garcia. For more photographs from the game, go to wenatcheeworld.com.
EAST WENATCHEE — Not only did Wenatchee and Eastmont boys’ soccer come into Tuesday night's game with two-game winning streaks and a carbon copy of each other’s record, 2-1-1, but it was also the first cross-river rivalry matchup of the year and it began the Big Nine regular season.
After a scoreless game and two minutes into extra time, Wenatchee scored the golden goal to end the game 1-0.
“We made it close,” Eastmont Head Coach Vidal Hurtado said. “We had opportunities that we needed to execute. They had one opportunity and that's all you need sometimes.”
It was a physical fight from start to finish. Wenatchee held most of the possession early on but anything deemed a threat near the box was cleared by Eastmont’s defense.
“We got caught playing their game,” Wenatchee Head Coach Dennis Tronson said. “We like to possess and build.”
The ball pressure from both teams was so relentless and immediate that it left little time to properly clear the ball. It would often miss the mark or only make it a few yards.
Wenatchee built most of their threats off of set plays. By either a corner kick, free kick, or a long throw-in, those plays created real opportunities but never found an open teammate.
“We trained for that last night,” Tronson said. “Those things can’t happen.”
Slowly Eastmont began retaining more and more possession of the ball. Long through-balls were their play of choice and were often broken up by the Panther’s defense.
For a short period, those through-balls turned to short, dynamic passes that put them in front of Wenatchee’s goal.
After halftime, things noticeably changed for both teams. Passes were precise and kept to the ground. Either team was able to link more than a couple and build toward the goal. Eastmont was creating more and had more time with the ball.
This created several opportunities to score and tensions rose. The aggression culminated in the 68th minute when Wenatchee’s Julian Reyes was knocked down in the box and was awarded a penalty kick.
Reyes uncorked a steamer to the keeper’s left but Osvaldo Sanchez’s diving save kept the game nil-nil. That clutch moment was one of many for both team’s keepers, who were aggressive when necessary and made smart choices in key situations.
This stalemate forced extra time and two minutes was all Wenatchee needed. Alex Sanchez knocked a through-ball to Pierre Vega who sunk it into the net just inside the box for the win 1-0.
“We played a little more direct than we’re used to,” Hurtado said. “The chances were there and we didn’t convert. We’ll learn from this and come back stronger for our next game.”
Wenatchee is 3-1-1. Eastmont is 2-2-1.
Wenatchee hosts Sunnyside on Friday at 7 p.m. Eastmont plays at Moses Lake on Friday at 7 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone