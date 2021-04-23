PESHASTIN — Cascade hosted Cashmere and Wenatchee in a trio-track meet at the Peshastin-Dryden Sports Complex on Thursday.
It was just the second meet of the season for all three teams, but already there were some impressive performances.
For the Panthers, sophomore Zoe Gonzales swept the 100m and 200m, she placed first in the 4x100m relay (with partners Allison Clark, Eloise Bolles and Brooke Bushong), and she took second in the 4x200 relay alongside Jenissa Hepton, Bushong and Clark.
“As a sophomore, Gonzales is already second in the region in both the 100m and 200m — in the Big 9, she’d be leading,” Wenatchee head coach Steve Roche said Friday. “But in the 4x200, she was trailing by 25 meters and nearly ran down (Cashmere’s Carley Diaz). Another 10 meters and she would have caught her. I was up in the stands at the time and you could hear everyone in the crowd just say ‘Woah' collectively. It was impressive to watch.”
Wenatchee freshmen Lauren Miller (12:29.02) and Amara Barry (12:52.61) took first and second in the 3200m. Nora Gutzwiler and Chloe Effiert placed first in the discus and javelin, with Gutzwiler throwing a PR (95-feet-1-inch). And the Lady Panthers dominated the jumping events as Maria Dilley and Courtney Dodge tied for first in the pole vault (7-feet-6 inches). Haven Ploch cleared 5 feet in the high jump — 4 inches above the next closest — and Hepton placed first in the long jump.
For the boys, junior Johnny Amezcua won the 100m (11.71), 110m hurdles (16.57), 300m hurdles (43.19) and the 4x400m relay alongside Zach Boyle, Michael McPherson and Ian Eifert.
“It was a busy day for Johnny,” Roche said.
Eifert, McPherson and Boyle also finished one-two-three in the 800m. In the throwing events, Tre Jagla won the shot put with a throw of 44-feet-9-inches, 2 feet ahead of teammate Sim Cass (42-feet-3-inches) and 4 ahead of Mason Moore (40-feet-8.5-inches), who won the discus with a massive (145-feet-3-inches). Even though it was more than 20 feet ahead of Rivers Cook, who finished second, Moore has thrown in the 160s in practice, Roche said.
“If this was a normal season, he would have a chance at state,” he said.
Fortunately for Moore, he will next season as a senior along with Jagla at shot put.
Ryan Pelayo also won the javelin event with a whopping (157-feet-7-inches), nearly 20 feet ahead of Cashmere’s Miguel Sanchez (137-feet-4-inches).
For the jumping events, sophomore Michael Torres won both the long jump (18-feet-2-inches) and triple jump (37-feet-9.5-inches) and senior Liam McBride won the pole vault (13 feet).
“Torres is another great example of a kid that sort of came out of nowhere because he didn’t get a freshman season but he’s a great athlete,” Roche said. “He’s been amazing in the long and triple jump and I might get him to try out high jump as well. He’s got some bounce.”
Cashmere senior Kyler Knoll won the 200m (23.78) and 400m (53.18) and teammate Rob McManus dominated the distance events, taking first in both the 1600m (4:20.91) and 3200m (9:45.16). Jonah Groce won the high jump, leaping 8 inches higher than anyone else, and senior Izzy Lyons placed first in the girls’ triple jump (30-feet-4 inches).
Cascade’s Lauren Muscutt, who finished first in the regional cross country meet a few weeks ago, continued her dominance in the distance events with a win in the 800m (2:25.99) and 1600m (5:24.13). And senior Zoe McDevitt won both the 100m hurdles (17.10) and 300m hurdles (50.21).
“It was a fun event and cool to see the kids compete against the other schools in the region,” Roche said. “We’re so used to the Big 9 with Eastmont, Moses Lake and all the Yakima schools but there are some really talented kids at Cashmere and Cascade. It was fun to see all the talent that the region has to offer.”
Wenatchee hosts Eastmont in a track meet next Thursday.