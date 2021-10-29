WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Panther Volleyball Coach Marni McMahon said the team had three goals for the season, to win league, to win districts and to place at state.
Those were pretty lofty goals for the third-year coach to end West Valley’s 12-year run atop the Big-9 standings.
You have to first dream big if you want to achieve big and so far, the Panthers are on track. Wenatchee is 11-0 in the Big 9, 12-1 overall and ranked fifth in state. Along the way, Wenatchee has beaten West Valley twice on the way to goal number one, win league.
“I think beating West Valley on our home court in the first week of the season was a really big turning point for this program. It was the first time Wenatchee had ever beaten West Valley,” McMahon said. “ When they beat them in the five-setter here that showed these kids that they are capable of making a name for themselves. They are capable of making Wenatchee a volleyball program. I think it definitely motivated them to keep working hard.”
McMahon is no stranger to building a winning volleyball program. The Leavenworth native built Cascade into a powerhouse program, winning state 1A in 2013.
When McMahon took over the Panther program, she knew the formula for building a winner.
“I’ve learned a lot over the years about what it takes to build a program. I really just tried to implement some of these things I’ve done in the past. One of them is putting together a coaching staff, which I’ve been very lucky to have done,” she said. “Then trying to get these kids dialed in during the summer and start training early. Then implement some of the little things it takes to be more prepared than what your average team does.”
The players had to learn what it meant to study, classroom and film sessions — to go over rematch plans. For McMahon, those are the little things it takes to be successful and why the Panthers are seeing some success this year.
At Cascade, the goal was to beat Chelan, which was the dominant team in the league. It’s sort of the same at Wenatchee in terms of beating West Valley. Interestingly enough, the only team to beat Wenatchee this year was Chelan.
“We had some great battles with Chelan over the years. It was such a great competition with them. This year, it has very much felt like the Cascade-Chelan days,” she said. “When West Valley came here, the atmosphere was electric. When we went there, they brought all their community members.”
McMahon said the preparation it takes to beat a quality team like West Valley is the same type of preparation she was doing trying to compete with Chelan.
The key to winning, she said, is not much about playing the right way, but finding the right players.
“It’s also important to have the right personnel in the right chemistry and trying to get the kids to play as one unit. If they can do that — do those things well — then playing the game, teaching the game, makes it a lot easier,” McMahon said. “I know if a group of girls can change and learn then they are coachable and they will make the changes necessary to be successful.”
It's all about the athletes. It’s all about this team. If they continue to work hard then good things will happen for them, she said about the Panthers.
The chemistry between the upperclassmen and lowerclassmen is what has clicked for Wenatchee this year.
“We have great chemistry of upperclassmen, some veterans who are in the gym. Those veterans include Irelyn Branam, Abby Black, Ashton McMahon and Addie Schulz,” McMahon said. “With those for veterans, we also have a mix of a really great underclass, starting three freshmen, Ava Jo Berry, Kiara Demirjian, Maren Stuber and sophomore Elise Baier.”
Saturday, Nov. 6, Wenatchee, as the regular-season league champion, will host the district tournament. The Panthers play Eastmont for the district championship. The winner goes to state while the loser will likely play West Valley for the number two seed to state.
Wenatchee beat Eastmont twice this season, 3-0 at home at 3-1 at Eastmont.