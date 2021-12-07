World photo/Don Seabrook Wenatchee High School's Trent Goodell gets tangled up going for a rebound in the first half of his team's basketball game with Hanford Tuesday night, Dec. 7, 2021. The Panthers came out ahead 59-42 on the night on their home court. For more photographs of the game, see a gallery at wenatcheeworld.com.
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Panthers had been waiting a week to play in front of their home crowd and it showed during the first few minutes of Tuesday’s game against Hanford.
Nerves were high, shots were a tad flat and the offense looked frantic at times. But once Michael Torres and Trent Goodell sank their first two shots, the Panthers settled in.
Camden Loidhamer led the team with 17 points and dominated on both ends of the floor, blocking three shots. Kai Bromiley, Rivers Cook and Goodell all chipped in nine points and Torres finished with eight points and four assists in a 59-42 win.
“I’m happy for the guys,” head coach Robin Kansky said. “We’ve been working hard and had some issues getting enough guys out with rolled ankles, but we came together and I’m proud of them.”
The first quarter was fairly tight. Wenatchee (2-0) struggled to find a consistent attack at first and couldn’t pull away from Hanford, who kept the score close with four 3-pointers in the quarter. But the Falcons went ice cold in the second quarter, scoring just three points.
Wenatchee pulled away with a 14 point quarter in the second and kept its lead above double-digits throughout the rest of the game. Coming out of the locker room, the Panthers looked more cohesive offensively and received a boost in energy from Torres, Cook and Caleb Akpodiete.
The Panthers finished the game with their two best quarters — on both ends — and coasted to a 17-point win. The student section, which filled the middle of the gym was chanting, “This game’s over” 20 seconds into the fourth quarter.” While a bit early, Hanford couldn’t muster any kind of comeback and Kansky emptied the bench in the final two minutes.
Overall, a good start. Saturday’s game against West Valley will be a good test.
Tipoff in Yakima is at 4:45 for the girls and 6:30 for the boys.
Zach Johnson is a 28-year-old sportswriter from Lakewood, Colorado. When he's not covering local sporting events you can find him carding birdies at many of the state's public golf courses, biking the Apple Capital Loop Trail, or skiing Mission Ridge.
