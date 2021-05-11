WENATCHEE — Head coach Dennis Tronson was a little leery heading into Tuesday’s home matchup against Eastmont.
Coming off a pair of 1-nil victories over Quincy and Cashmere last week, MaxPreps bumped Wenatchee (10-0) to the No. 1 ranking (in the state) on Monday. That often brings some extra attention and can inflate the ego a little bit.
“I don’t want to look (the guys) to look at that and think they are all that,” Tronson said. “Everyone is coming after you, and you have to raise your game.”
The Wildcats gave the Panthers a good run and created some tension after cutting into the two-goal lead in stoppage time, but Wenatchee hung on to nab a 2-1 win — completing a season sweep of their cross-bridge rival. Wenatchee has won the last four meetings with Eastmont.
The game started off fairly tight, with neither side looking to make an early mistake. Both Wenatchee and Eastmont generated chances early, but every attempt was either off-target or right at the keeper.
It felt as though the game was heading for a 0-0 tie at half, but in the closing minutes, Wenatchee’s Maurizio Ramos got on the end of a cross to give the Panthers a 1-nil lead. Ramos, just his third game back in the lineup and donning a black hard cast up to the elbow on his left arm, was in perfect position as a teammate looped a ball into the box and he connected with his left foot to drive it into the back of the net.
Eastmont adjusted at half and pushed more numbers forward in an attempt to level the score, and the Wildcats were able to have some success. But they were unable to get a shot past Luis Mendoza, who got the Panthers on a counter following a free-kick that led to the second goal of the match.
Wenatchee drove down the sideline and Tyler Wisen was left isolated in the middle of the field — one of the only times all game. The junior forward took advantage; he received the ball and made one touch past Eastmont’s Kai Pefferman before slicing a left-footed shot to the far post with some zip.
Eastmont had been pressing for a goal the entire second half, but after Wisen pushed the lead to 2-nil, it alleviated some of the pressure on Wenatchee.
“I’m always a little worried about the way we play defensively if a quick counter, a slip of the ball or mistake happens,” Tronson said. “That first corner that Eastmont earned we didn’t do an extremely good job of marking and they were able to get a head on it. If we don’t get that second goal and then they tie it up, it’s not a good position heading into the final minutes. So that goal was huge.”
The Wildcats reapplied some stress after Diego Zaldivar scored on a free kick in stoppage time, but the Panthers were able to hold possession to run out the clock.
Wenatchee has a chance to run the table with a win in their final game Saturday at Moses Lake.
“At the beginning of the year we were looking at it as our state title would be these last four matches,” Tronson said. “We came in undefeated, took care of business against Cashmere and Quincy and then having the semifinals with your rival, it doesn’t get much bigger. Now we have one match left in the tournament. I wanted to build that attitude for the underclassmen so every match is a knockout. We’ve now won our last 11 matches at home, dating back to 2019, so the kids coming back next year will have that legacy as motivation.”
The Panthers kick off in Moses Lake at 1 p.m.
Eastmont closes its season out in Chelan on Saturday. Kickoff in their match against the Mountain Goats is at 1 p.m.
“I think it’s settled in them today that we only have one more game left,” Eastmont head coach Vidal Hurtado said. “The loss was difficult but the guys are also thinking this next one is the last game of their high school career. It’s going to end for every player at some point, all we can ask is that they cherish their time together on the field and give their best effort."